Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Social media users are widely sharing a humorous video titled, “First Bollywood actress to be stuck inside a revolving door for 25 minutes at Cannes.”

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes


Urvashi Rautela lit up the red carpet—quite literally—at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Her dramatic fashion choices have become a festival staple, so her dazzling arrival didn’t catch anyone off guard.

However, a viral moment from last year’s Cannes appearance has suddenly resurfaced online, giving fans something to laugh about.

Old Clip of Urvashi at Cannes Resurfaces, Internet Reacts

Social media users are widely sharing a humorous video titled, “First Bollywood actress to be stuck inside a revolving door for 25 minutes at Cannes.”

The footage shows Urvashi wearing a voluminous, corset-style white ruffled gown, stuck in what appears to be the entrance of the iconic Carlton Hotel. Several staff members are seen attempting to maneuver her free from the door’s tight fit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Breaking Dress Code With Style—and a Parrot Bag

At Cannes 2025, Urvashi made headlines again by sidestepping the festival’s new red carpet fashion guidelines. She walked the Grand Théâtre Lumière carpet wearing a striking Michael Cinco creation that refused to be ignored.

The custom-made gown featured a corseted top with sharp geometric designs and a flowing, tulle-heavy teal train.

Her outfit’s highlight? A dazzling Judith Leiber parrot-shaped handbag that perfectly matched her look—and, true to form, she topped it all off with a glittering tiara.

ALSO READ: Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Filed under

Cannes Film Festival 2025 latest hollywood news Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2025

newsx

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace...
US President Trump unveil

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces
Jr NTR to star in a Dadas

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS...
Prominent Baloch-American

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India
newsx

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How...
Urvashi Rautela at the Ca

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace Him At No. 4

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace...

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS...

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How Much For The Winner?

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How...

Entertainment

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute

Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile Case?

Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom