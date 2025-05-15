Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Social media users are widely sharing a humorous video titled, “First Bollywood actress to be stuck inside a revolving door for 25 minutes at Cannes.”

Urvashi Rautela lit up the red carpet—quite literally—at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Her dramatic fashion choices have become a festival staple, so her dazzling arrival didn’t catch anyone off guard.

However, a viral moment from last year’s Cannes appearance has suddenly resurfaced online, giving fans something to laugh about.

Old Clip of Urvashi at Cannes Resurfaces, Internet Reacts

Social media users are widely sharing a humorous video titled, “First Bollywood actress to be stuck inside a revolving door for 25 minutes at Cannes.”

The footage shows Urvashi wearing a voluminous, corset-style white ruffled gown, stuck in what appears to be the entrance of the iconic Carlton Hotel. Several staff members are seen attempting to maneuver her free from the door’s tight fit.

Breaking: Urvashi Rautela became the first actress at Cannes whose dress got stuck inside the revolving door at the iconic Carlton Hotel. pic.twitter.com/aZBKq2dfZg — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 14, 2025

Breaking Dress Code With Style—and a Parrot Bag

At Cannes 2025, Urvashi made headlines again by sidestepping the festival’s new red carpet fashion guidelines. She walked the Grand Théâtre Lumière carpet wearing a striking Michael Cinco creation that refused to be ignored.

The custom-made gown featured a corseted top with sharp geometric designs and a flowing, tulle-heavy teal train.

Her outfit’s highlight? A dazzling Judith Leiber parrot-shaped handbag that perfectly matched her look—and, true to form, she topped it all off with a glittering tiara.

