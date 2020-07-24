Late Sushant Singh Rajput's recently released film, Dil Bechara, is trending on social media. The IMDB rating of the film is 10/10.

The film, that sees Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant has left everyone teary-eyed. After watching the film, fans of SSR are pouring their heart out on social media and are pretty emotional.

The fans have just watched the best movie ever, so they are unable to hold back their emotions. On Twitter, Dil Bechara has been trending since morning.

Everyone is remembering SSR and praising his performance in the movie.

Watched Dil Bechara’s first-day first show. Acting by Sushant was just awesome. We will really miss him forever, One of the fans wrote on Twitter.

After watching the film on the OTT platform, quite a few fans are speechless. In the tweets, there are some spoilers too. So be aware!

Some of the fans revealed that they could not hold their tears.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s goofy smile & charismatic aura will make you teary-eyed. The climax of the movie really feels so much connected with him. Fine actor gone too soon, a fan wrote.

You can check out the few tweets below:

Watched #DilBechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's goofy smile & charismatic aura will make you teary-eyed.

The climax of the movie really feels so much connected with him.

Fine actor gone too soon @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/M8629n9C8N — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 24, 2020

When Manny said, "I wanted to attend my own funeral." 🥺💔#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/VFdzH5lYtx — Payal Rohatgi (@impayalrohatgi) July 24, 2020

It's like a roller coaster ride with full of emotions .. #DilBechara made me cry & smile both .. never felt like this while watching a movie 😔

Gone too soon 💔..Please come back Sush….we miss you😭

I wish you were here💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fshvV5FH4p — Jyøtsñä Kümârī (@eyejyotsna) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

The name Manny is not just a name now, It's now emotion ❤ for Many !! pic.twitter.com/JFDjWjvkX4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaParody) July 24, 2020

Only if SSR was alive to embrace all this love his fans are giving him. On June 14, The actor died by suicide in his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

For the last six months, the Dil Bechara actor was reportedly suffering from depression before he took the drastic step.

Premiered on the OTT platform, Dil Bechara was Sushant’s only unreleased film.

