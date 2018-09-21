Bollywood actor Sunny Leone knows how to make headlines with her too hot to handle photos. She has over 14.9 million followers on Instagram and her every follower is head over heels for the gorgeous diva. Sunny never misses a chance to share her new looks with her fans. Sometimes her photos are too steamy and sometimes the photos are just way too adorable to handle.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone knows how to make headlines with her too hot to handle photos. She has over 14.9 million followers on Instagram and her every follower is head over heels for the gorgeous diva. Sunny never misses a chance to share her new looks with her fans. Sometimes her photos are too steamy and sometimes the photos are just way too adorable to handle. Recently, Sunny shared a new picture on the photo and video sharing platform, which has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a one-sided off shoulder floral blouse with a yellow skirt, the diva looks classy and scintillating. The perfect pair of accessories are adding to her beauty and it is just impossible to keep our eyes off.

It has not been long since the actor posted the picture on Instagram and it has captured over 293,254 hearts so far. The comment section of the post has been flooded up with the compliments and well the photo definitely deserves it too. Before we just don’t stop ourselves from complimenting the picture further, here’s take a look at it:

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Also, Sunny’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has been receiving a great response from both the audience and critics. Here are some of our top picks from Sunny Leone’s account:

