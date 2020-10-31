Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will soon be seen in a movie titled Looop Lapeta opposite Tapsee Pannu. Sharing his excitement about his comeback, Tahir expressed, "I can't wait to get started on Looop Lapeta."

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, ‘Looop Lapeta’, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ expressed his excitement to kick start the shoot of his next.

He said, “I can’t wait to get started on the ‘Looop Lapeta’. It’s an incredible script and I’ve lived with the story as drafts have improved through the lockdown. I can see it being challenging and super fun to do. It is also very different from anything that I’ve explored before which only doubles the excitement!”

Tahir added, “The producers – Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis and the Studio, Sony, are very aware of the new work environment we are venturing into. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film set is a safe workspace that protects every crew member and the project.”

Taapsee and Tahir are a new on-screen pairing and the latter is confident that the audience will love their chemistry. He said, “A lead pair in acting is a bit like a dance duet. The performance works if both dancers do. To have Taapsee is going to be brilliant and I hope the audience sees this chemistry. She has incredibly charming energy and she’s an outstanding, instinctive actor. I look forward to exploring the world of ‘Looop Lapeta’ with her.”

Tahir shared that he is excited about the industry restarting itself after six months of total shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lockdown was a time to pause and reassess for everyone. Projects have had time for rewrites and improvements. People appreciate being at work and around friends more. It has changed our attitudes toward health and safety,” Bhasin said.

“To be back in the ring and a part of one of the first few projects to kick start its engines is a great feeling. It is simultaneously invigorating and a responsibility to set a sustainable work template,” he added.

