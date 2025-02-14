Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World earns mixed reviews, but fans praise Anthony Mackie’s performance. The film is set to score a $200M global opening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office


Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has finally arrived in theaters, generating a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have been more forgiving, praising Anthony Mackie’s performance as the new Captain America.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to early viewer reactions on Twitter, fans found the movie engaging, calling it a fun throwback to classic action thrillers. One user wrote, “While the story is straightforward, it’s a throwback to the 80s action thriller with lots of twists and never fails to entertain. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford are great & Danny Ramirez is a blast as the new Falcon.”

Mackie’s portrayal of Sam Wilson as Captain America received significant praise, with fans saying he successfully carried the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers. “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing & acting is very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements,” another fan commented.

Harrison Ford’s debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk, also became a highlight for viewers. Many fans felt his performance was one of the best parts of the film. “Brave New World was fun. I liked Anthony Mackie, but Harrison Ford was the best part of the film,” shared a Twitter user.

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers criticized the film for feeling more like a Disney+ project rather than a theatrical release. “#BraveNewWorld isn’t as bad as I feared it would be, but it’s not a good movie. Everything is over-explained, very little actually shown,” a disappointed fan remarked. Others felt the film lacked a strong focus on Captain America, with one comment stating, “Great action & political angle, but the Red Hulk felt like clickbait. Sam proved himself as Cap, but it felt more like a #Hulk movie without Hulk.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Brave New World is expected to achieve a massive $200 million opening at the global box office this weekend. The film’s blend of political intrigue, espionage, and superhero action has drawn comparisons to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with many appreciating its attempt to recapture that essence.

Marvel’s latest installment may not have won over every fan, but it has certainly sparked conversations, proving that Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America is only just beginning.

Here are some more reviews:

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Filed under

Anthony Mackie Captain America Captain America Brave New World Marvel Studios Captain America

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB Patil

Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB...

SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Unclear Why Elon Musk Met PM Narendra Modi

‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Unclear Why Elon Musk Met PM Narendra Modi

Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway

Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway

Babar Azam Breaks Asian Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs; Says, ‘Stop Calling Me King’

Babar Azam Breaks Asian Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs; Says, ‘Stop...

Entertainment

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox