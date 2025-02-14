Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has finally arrived in theaters, generating a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have been more forgiving, praising Anthony Mackie’s performance as the new Captain America.

According to early viewer reactions on Twitter, fans found the movie engaging, calling it a fun throwback to classic action thrillers. One user wrote, “While the story is straightforward, it’s a throwback to the 80s action thriller with lots of twists and never fails to entertain. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford are great & Danny Ramirez is a blast as the new Falcon.”

#CaptainAmerica is high flying Marvel fun! While the story is straightforward, it's a throwback to the 80s action thriller with lots of twists and never fails to entertain. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford are great & Danny Ramirez is a blast as the new Falcon. Thrilling but not… pic.twitter.com/nmzi06iNL1
— Darren Movie Reviews (@dmoviereviews) February 14, 2025

Mackie’s portrayal of Sam Wilson as Captain America received significant praise, with fans saying he successfully carried the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers. “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing & acting is very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements,” another fan commented.

Harrison Ford’s debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk, also became a highlight for viewers. Many fans felt his performance was one of the best parts of the film. “Brave New World was fun. I liked Anthony Mackie, but Harrison Ford was the best part of the film,” shared a Twitter user.

#CaptainAmerica Brave New World was fun. I liked Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford was the best part of the film. Tough not to judge on the same scale as it’s predecessors when they keep reminding you about them. Some annoying dialogue and bad green screens but still worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/XdVWkvarjH — Emmanuel Gomez (@MannyGomezMedia) February 14, 2025

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers criticized the film for feeling more like a Disney+ project rather than a theatrical release. “#BraveNewWorld isn’t as bad as I feared it would be, but it’s not a good movie. Everything is over-explained, very little actually shown,” a disappointed fan remarked. Others felt the film lacked a strong focus on Captain America, with one comment stating, “Great action & political angle, but the Red Hulk felt like clickbait. Sam proved himself as Cap, but it felt more like a #Hulk movie without Hulk.”

#CaptainAmerica: #BraveNewWorld isn’t as bad as I feared it would be (extremely low expectations), but it’s not a good movie. Everything is over-explained, very little actually shown. This feels custom made for Disney+ and isn’t the remedy we needed for Marvel Studio films. C pic.twitter.com/WqCAdd7AlU — Clarence Moye (@ClarenceMoye) February 12, 2025

Despite the mixed reactions, Brave New World is expected to achieve a massive $200 million opening at the global box office this weekend. The film’s blend of political intrigue, espionage, and superhero action has drawn comparisons to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with many appreciating its attempt to recapture that essence.

Marvel’s latest installment may not have won over every fan, but it has certainly sparked conversations, proving that Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America is only just beginning.

Here are some more reviews:

I skipped a few of the more recent #Marvel movies, but I’m glad we went to see the new #CaptainAmerica movie tonight in #IMAX. It was the most fun I’ve had with the #MCU in a long time. #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld pic.twitter.com/F0mPA6pURz — JimmyinGA (@JimmyinGA) February 14, 2025

#CaptainAmerica was definitely not as bad as I expected. I didn’t love it, but I enjoyed a fair bit! Although plagued with a pile of issues (shallow script, edited/reshot to death characters, rough green screen lighting), it luckily wasn’t as awful as Deadpool & Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/TLZ6h1KTb7 — Reiley Jackson (@Geekstache) February 14, 2025

Just got home from watching #CaptainAmerica Brave New World. I went in thinking it would be good, not great, but I liked it SO much better than I thought I would! I mean I REALLY liked it! I love Mackie as Cap, Ramirez as Falcon, Red Hulk was awesome…I want to watch it again! pic.twitter.com/wEzSEQ7ghu — bumpkins (@bumpkinsTV) February 14, 2025

I really enjoyed #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld ! Was it as good as #CaptainAmerica : Winter Soldier? No. But I liked it more than Iron Man 2, Thor 2, Iron Man 3, etc. pic.twitter.com/hIFlgzNxvQ — Max💫Marvel (@MaximilanMarvel) February 14, 2025

