Captain Marvel Box-office collection Day 1: Hollywood actor Brie Larson who has been featured in the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released on Friday. The movie across the world is receiving a mixed response. According to critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, the Marvel Universe has a well-established audience in India, the movie will have a good run at the box-office on Day 1.

Captain Marvel Box-office collection Day 1: Captain Marvel, the much-awaited, the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released on Friday. Starred by Brie Larson in the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, has received a mixed response from the critics. While speaking to a leading daily, trade analyst Girish Johar said that Captain Marvel will have a good run at the box office in India. Generally, the Marvel films have a well-established audience in India and specifically the English ones.

The trailer had received a good response and the buzz around it is also quite good. Youth are excited about it and they want this kind of films. It has been expected that the movie will approximately earn Rs 6-7 crore on its day one in India.

The movie was featured in the MCU in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. She cried for help by Nick Fury just before he apparently, died as a result of Thanos’ decimation. She will also be in the Avengers: Endgame, thus helping the Avengers battle Thanos and bring their dead comrades back.

The film critic Shalini Langer had given a positive review. She wrote that Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has a female superhero, who arrives on the scene kicking some real ass. While Brie Larson would seem to be unlikely to play her. She is best known for her Oscar-winning performance held captive in a Room. Room had the welcome mix of innocence and resolve, vulnerability and determination.

The movie also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More