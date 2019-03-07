Captain Marvel box office prediction: As per film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar the movie is expected to earn around Rs 6-7 crore at the box office. The film stars Brie Larson in the lead role and Samuel L Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg and Jude Law in pivotal roles.

Captain Marvel box office prediction: The 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Captain Marvel is all set to release in India this Friday. The film is going to release in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English and is expected to have a great run at the box office. Film trade analyst and critic Girish Johar has predicted an Rs 6-7 core opening for the film Captain Marvel in India. India has become a great market for Hollywood films off late.

Girish took to his official twitter handle and posted- Captain Marvel will have a good run at the box office. Marvel films has made a mark in the country and have a set well-established audience to target. The trailer of the film has already created a buzz among the fans and it has crossed more than 52 million views on YouTube and is going strong at the box office. Even the youth are excited about the movie and they want such kind of films. So he thinks that the movie might cross Rs 6-7 crore mark on day 1 in India.

The film stars Brie Larson in the lead role and Samuel L Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg and Jude Law in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and written by Geneva Robertson Dworet and Jac Schaeffer. The movie is based on 1990s Carol Danvers a former US air force pilot who joins the Kree Military team called StarForce.

In the past, MissionImpossible fallout, Avenger: Infinity war, Black Panther, and Deadpool 2 earned huge numbers post their release in India. So it is expected that the movie Captain Marvel will shine at the India Box office.

