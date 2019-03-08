Captain Marvel movie review: Starred by Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, the movie has given a perfect visual treat of ‘90s action (Top Gun) and ‘90s sci-fi (Armageddon). However, according to some critics, the movie has not successfully able to leave a lasting imprint.

Captain Marvel movie review: Captain Marvel, the much-awaited film of first-ever female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie has been released worldwide before ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Starred by Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, the movie has given perfect glimpses of 90s superhero era, still failed to create magic in critics’ mind. Creating a lot of curiosity in the fans’ minds for this movie, in the trailer, Captain Marvel have Carol Denvers can be seen in a superhero suit in green and grey as well as Captain Marvel’s tradition colours red, blue and golden. Earlier to this, the ‘Avengers: Endgame’-the first Avengers trailer released on December 7.

Now, as per various reports, the Captain Marvel is trying to enter the Avengers’ universe. A movie critic Vaishali Jain writes that Captain Marvel has shown 90s’ references with blockbuster rental stores, telephone booths, bikes and grunge fashion constantly in sight.

Talking about the songs, Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, Nirvana’s Come As You Are, and No Doubt’s Just A Girl, they seamlessly fit into the backdrop and it will force you to tap the feet. However, the film lacks the coherence of other Marvel films and none of the characters has enough space and it wouldn’t be audacious to say that it might have happened because the makers were in a hurry to introduce Captain Marvel before Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is an enjoyable and robust entrant in MCU. Still, Carol Danvers has a long way to prove herself as the strongest superhero and she has definitely set her foot right.

While critic Rohan Naahar of Hindustan Times writes that Marvel certainly hasn’t spared any expense in introducing Carol to the universe.

Cinematographer Ben Davis, who is largely responsible of the MCU’s intergalactic excursions, he has successfully switches between- with nifty homages to not just ‘90s buddy cop movies, but also ‘90s action (Top Gun) and ‘90s sci-fi (Armageddon). Perhaps, from the very first scene, the film pounds you over the head with grand world-building, pointless backstory, and unintelligible exposition.

While giving 3.5 stars to the movie, Times of India critic Neil Soans writes that there are a few narrative surprises in the script, despite the superhero moments being well intact. But they came along with a meandering pace that gravely pulls the movie down to a lull during the first act.

