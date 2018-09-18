Captain Marvel's trailer begins with Brie Larson, who plays the lead character of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, falling from the sky and crash landing at a video store. At first, she is confused about Earth but gradually she realises that she has some connection with the planet.

Ending the massive anticipation among fans, Marvel Studios on Tuesday released the first trailer of its upcoming film Captain Marvel. The trailer became an instant hit on Youtube as it garnered over half a million views in less than half an hour of its release. The music, the visuals and the superhero talents of Captain Marvel give goosebumps to a viewer without fail.

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, is still in the early years of his S.H.I.E.L.D career and he happens to meet Carol Danvers. Both unite together to fight the galactic war between two alien forces.

Here’s the trailer of Captain Marvel:

Captain Marvel has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and it features Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson in lead roles. The movie has been made with a staggering budget of $152 million under the banner of Marvel Studios. The upcoming Hollywood movie will hit the big screen on March 8, 2019.

