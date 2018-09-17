Captain Raju was reportedly his home in Kochi, Kerala when he died. The shocker comes to light just a few months after it was reported that the Malayalam actor had suffered a stroke while he was on a flight to America. After the crew was alerted about Captain Raju's stroke, the flight was diverted and landed in Oman, Muscat.

On Monday morning, Malayalam actor Captain Raju passed away at 68. Captain Raju was reportedly his home in Kochi, Kerala when he died. The shocker comes to light just a few months after it was reported that the Malayalam actor had suffered a stroke while he was on a flight to America. After the crew was alerted about Captain Raju’s stroke, the flight was diverted and landed in Oman, Muscat. Reports add that later on requests from his family, he was shifted to Kochi from Muscat. After being treated, his health condition was said to be stable.

Before becoming a big name in Malayalam film industry, Captain Raju was in the Indian Army. In 1981, Captain Raju left the army and kicked off his acting career. Apart from acting in over 500 films, Captain Raju had a huge television presence also.

Captain Raju who died at his home in Kerala, was last seen in 2017’s Masterpiece. The Malayalam superstar had made his debut with Raktham in 1981. Apart from Making big in Malayalam film industry, he was also seen in several Tamil, and Telugu films. Raju Daniel also was known by his stage name Captain because of his army background.

A few of the masterpieces by Captain Raju include Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, No. 20 Madras Mail, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja and many more. Captain Raju has donned the roles of serious as well as a comic actor. However, the audience loved his performance as a villain the most. The late actor was survived by his wife and son Ravi.

