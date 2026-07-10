Car Crashes Into Actor Dharma’s Residence In Hyderabad’s Film Nagar; No Injuries Reported

Actor Dharma Residence Crash: A panic wave swept across the luxurious suburb of Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, last Thursday evening when a speeding high-end vehicle piloted by young drunkards rammed into the residential premises of the popular Telugu film star and businessman, Dharma Mahesh. The serious crash that occurred at midnight destroyed the main entrance gate and partially damaged the boundary wall.

How the Crash Unfolded

Based on the report by the local police, there was a group of young people who were speeding down Film Nagar Road. While making a turn, the driver lost control of the car, which made the luxury vehicle mount the median, veer sharply off the road and crash into the residential compound of the actor.

The noise made by the crash made everyone panic. Family members and neighbours came out of their homes as the noise startled them.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident. Dharma Mahesh, who starred in films such as Sindhooram and Drinker Sai, along with other family members escaped without any injuries but there was a lot of front-end damage on the luxury car.

Police Detain Inebriated Drivers and Launch Investigation

Right after the crash, the actor’s family contacted the local police force. The officers from the Film Nagar division of the local police arrived on the spot and, after assessing the damage caused to the structure, made arrangements for the removal of the crashed luxury car.

The people inside the car were taken into custody by the police right then and there. The authorities confirmed that those young men were severely intoxicated when the accident occurred. Right now, the driver is being medically examined to confirm his blood alcohol content, and a case has been filed against him. The investigators are analysing the CCTV footage from the neighbouring properties to establish the speed of the car before the accident.

It once again highlights the growing issue of careless and irresponsible drinking and driving at night in Hyderabad’s most upscale neighbourhoods like Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar. Though a serious catastrophe could have occurred, it was fortunately averted. However, the locals are now demanding more stringent measures to be taken against speeding sports cars and prevent them from using residential areas as racing grounds.

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