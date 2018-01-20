The film revolves around Fahadh and the actor proves, yet again, in Carbon of how talented he is. The actor evokes not just sympathy but laughter at his antics and you finally end up cheering him on. The presence of actress Mamta Mohandas is not for a song-and-dance routine. Her role as Sameera is small - but quite significant - in the film and she not only looks good but is a natural in her role

In ‘The Alchemist, author Paulo Coelho states, “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” Carbon takes off from this premise and is a beautifully woven tale of a young man who struggles and is desperate to strike gold – literally – in just one fell swoop. Sibi Sebastien (Fahadh Faasil) is an average student who spends his days post college not working at a regular job like his friends but trying to make a quick buck playing middleman for any possible deal – from selling a precious gem to an elephant. He constantly fails to strike a big deal and while he is dejected, he believes that the big break is just one more con job away.

Meanwhile, his family worries about him as he disappears for days on end – people talk about Sibi as a loser who’s wandering aimlessly in life. Mounting debts with people and failed deals, finally make him take up an assignment in an old palace Cheenkannippara. Here, he meets Sameera (Mamta Mohandas) and Pillai (Kochu Preman) and this is where his life changes. What does he discover? Does he find the treasure he is looking for? Fahadh Faasil lives and breathes the character of Sibi on screen – the transformation from someone who is scared of the forest and jumps at the slightest sound, to someone who ends up going bravely on a solo journey deep into the forest and ends up conquering his fears, is superb.

The film revolves around Fahadh and the actor proves, yet again, in Carbon of how talented he is. The actor evokes not just sympathy but laughter at his antics and you finally end up cheering him on. The presence of actress Mamta Mohandas is not for a song-and-dance routine. Her role as Sameera is small – but quite significant – in the film and she not only looks good but is a natural in her role.

Cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Venu has made a film that is not run-of-the-mill and won’t possibly strike a chord with many people. But the movie is an emotional one and a journey of self-discovery that many people may connect with. The story about Sibi has many layers and Venu has been shrewd indeed in casting Fahadh as the protagonist – Venu’s Sibi is brought alive thanks to him.

Shot mostly in the forest, the story by Venu is captured brilliantly in the visuals by cinematographer K. U. Mohanan. The music for the film is by award-winning Bollywood director and music director Vishal Bhardwaj. The songs like ‘Doore Doore’ and ‘Thanne Thanne’ are not just melodious but so haunting and capture the mood and environment of the story brilliantly.

While the first half of Carbon moves at a brisk pace and is a guessing game of what Sibi will do next, the second half tends to test your patience. It could have been trimmed a little to hold the audience attention and keep the story pacier. If you want to catch some fine performances with a unique story, then Carbon is the perfect treat.