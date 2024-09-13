Home
Rapper Cardi B has recently announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset. The 'WAP' artist took to Instagram late on Thursday to share the happy news.

Rapper Cardi B has recently announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset.
The ‘WAP’ artist took to Instagram late on Thursday to share the joyful news, revealing that she welcomed her daughter on September 7.
In her Instagram post, Cardi B, 31, is seen beaming with happiness as she holds her newborn in a colourful hospital robe.
Offset, 32, who is currently estranged from Cardi B, is also featured in the photos, tenderly cradling their new baby.

Cardi captioned the post, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24,” celebrating the arrival of their daughter. The couple, who have been navigating a separation since Cardi filed for divorce in July, are also parents to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6.

The Instagram update included heartwarming images of the family together in the hospital room, with Kulture holding her baby sister and Cardi B looking lovingly at her children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Earlier in August, Cardi B had confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude and excitement.
She wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” She added, “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

This announcement followed a challenging period for the rapper. Cardi B had recently disclosed experiencing a “freak accident” that led to temporary paralysis and nearly resulted in a pregnancy loss.

Despite the severity of her condition, she reassured her fans that she was recovering and maintaining a positive outlook.

(With inputs from ANI)

