Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B has canceled her upcoming performance after being hospitalized recently due to a medical emergency.

This afternoon, the rapper shared a message on her social media accounts, informing fans of her withdrawal from this weekend’s ONE MusicFest event in Atlanta.

Recovering from a medical issue

She explained that she had been in the hospital for several days recovering from a medical issue and, as a result, would be unable to perform at the festival. She expressed disappointment about missing the chance to connect with her fans and thanked them for their understanding, assuring them she would return stronger soon.

ONE MusicFest organizers also released a statement on social media, confirming Cardi’s cancellation due to health concerns. They encouraged fans to keep her in their thoughts and mentioned they were working to find a replacement for her performance.

Cardi B Los Angeles trip

Just last week, Cardi had been in Los Angeles for a nine-day trip, during which she hosted a session on X Spaces, discussing her highly anticipated second album. She reassured fans that despite some delays, the album would be worth the wait and that it would be something special.

ONE MusicFest is scheduled to take place at Atlanta’s Civic Center. Cardi was initially set to headline Saturday night alongside Earth, Wind & Fire and Nelly, with other performances by artists like Fantasia, Ari Lennox, and Young Nudy. On Sunday, Victoria Monét, Gunna, and Jill Scott are set to headline, with additional acts including GloRilla and Keyshia Cole.

Cardi B welcomes third child

Cardi B recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with her estranged husband, Offset. She announced the birth on September 7, calling her daughter “the prettiest lil thang.”

Cardi is also mom to daughter Kulture and son Wave, both of whom she shares with the Migos rapper. The couple is currently separated after Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in August.

Read More: Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Filed under

Cardi B Cardi B health Cardi B hospital ONE MusicFest
