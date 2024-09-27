Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Cardi B Hits Back At Estranged Husband Offset Over Infidelity Accusations: I Regret You

She also addressed Offset's perceived threats, saying, "Since you wanna f---ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s---, you wanna take my s--- because I'm moving on? Move on. Move on. Why can't you move on?"

Cardi B Hits Back At Estranged Husband Offset Over Infidelity Accusations: I Regret You

In a dramatic turn of events, Cardi B and Offset have found themselves embroiled in a public dispute following the birth of their third child earlier this month.The estranged couple exchanged heated comments on social media platforms, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), recently.

The conflict ignited when Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, accused Cardi B–born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar–of cheating while she was pregnant.

During an Instagram Live session, he provocatively commented, “U f–ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!,” prompting Cardi to respond directly on X, declaring “AND DID !!!!!!,” which fans interpreted as a confirmation of his allegations.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

Cardi, 31, did not hold back during her live broadcast, expressing her frustration and emphasizing her feelings toward Offset, 32. “But f— you, I regret you,” she stated emphatically, adding, “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

She also addressed Offset’s perceived threats, saying, “Since you wanna f—ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s—, you wanna take my s— because I’m moving on? Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

Cardi further hinted at the complexities of their ongoing legal battles, quipping, “It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right? Now we’re going to court war, right?”

Cardi and Offset share three children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and their newborn daughter, born in September 2024. Their relationship has been characterized by a series of ups and downs, initially sparking romance rumours in February 2017 during Super Bowl LI.

By October of that year, Offset had proposed to Cardi during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, although it was later revealed they had secretly married a month prior, as per People magazine.

Their relationship has faced significant challenges, with Cardi filing for divorce twice–first in September 2020 and again in July 2024. Shortly after the latter filing, she announced her pregnancy with their third child, who arrived just a month later.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain  

Filed under

Cardi B International News Latest world news offset Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox