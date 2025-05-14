Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Abused And Forced Her Into ‘Freak-Off’—Here’s What Happened

Cassie Ventura accuses Diddy of years of abuse, coercion, and secret "freak-off" parties using aliases like "Frank White" in her disturbing court testimony.

Singer Cassie Ventura has made shocking revelations in court, accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of years of abuse, coercion, and disturbing behavior during their long relationship. Speaking during a federal trial in Manhattan, Ventura shared painful memories of how Diddy allegedly controlled her life and subjected her to violent and degrading experiences.

According to Ventura, Combs used secret aliases like “Frank White” and “Frank Black” to hide his identity when booking hotel rooms for events he called “freak-offs” drug-fueled sex parties. She said she was also given an alias, “Jackie Star.” These revelations were first reported by CNN.

Years of Alleged Abuse

During her testimony, Ventura described horrifying instances of physical violence. “He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” she told the court. When asked how many times he had beaten her, she replied, “Too many to count. I don’t know.”

Combs’ legal team admitted that some of his past behavior was “inappropriate” but argued that it does not meet the standard for criminal coercion or human trafficking. They claimed the relationship was “troubling” but not criminal.

Disturbing Birthday Memory

Cassie told the court that her 29th birthday turned into a nightmare when Combs forced her into one of his so-called “freak-offs.” She had wanted to enjoy the night with friends at Blind Dragon, a karaoke bar in West Hollywood. But Combs repeatedly pulled her out of the gathering until she “just gave up.” Later that night, he took her to one of the “freak-off” events.

Graphic Testimony Shocks Court

In emotional and graphic detail, Ventura recounted disturbing acts that occurred at these events. “Sometimes Sean, he himself or the escort, would urinate on me,” she said. In another instance, she claimed a male prostitute urinated in her mouth, causing her to choke.

She described how Combs would suddenly become violent. “His look would just change over… his eyes just go black,” she said. “The version that I was in love with is no longer there.”

The Meaning Behind the Aliases

Although the full reasons for the aliases are unknown, “Frank White” is a well-known reference in pop culture. In the 1990 film King of New York, Christopher Walken plays a gangster named Frank White. The name was also famously adopted by rapper Biggie Smalls, a close friend of Combs. In one of his own songs, Combs even raps, “Let’s make love, while we listen to Frank White.”

Coerced Into ‘Freak-Offs’

Ventura admitted that she initially agreed to take part in these events because she felt pressured to please Combs. “If it was something Sean wanted to happen, it was going to happen. There wasn’t another way around it,” she said.

The trial continues, with public attention focused on the disturbing testimony and the questions it raises about power, control, and abuse within the celebrity world.

