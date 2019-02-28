Sonchiriya screening: Inspired by true events, director Abhishek Chaubey is again up with his new project Sonchiriya, which will hit the screens tomorrow, March 1, 2019. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee.

All set to release this Friday, RSVP’S Sonchiriya directed by Abhishek Chaubey conducted a special screening for the cast and crew in Mumbai to relive the journey before its release. The screening was graced by the makers of the film, Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala, along with the entire cast Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, and Aashutosh Rana. Apart from the cast and crew, some of the Bollywood actors also became a part of the screening event like Vicky Kaushal, Rasika Duggal, Aanand L Rai, Ananya Panday, Sohum Shah, Sara Ali Khan. Hitting the screens this Friday, Sonchiriya has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience for its interesting content and intriguing storyline backed by remarkable performances by the actors of the movie. The film offers a rooted tale which is hidden in the history of India.

Inspired by true events, Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial Sonchiriya once again presents a story tracing back to 70s in Chambal. It is said that the movie will present some sequences that will take the audience on an interesting tour that portrays different segments of dacoits. Abhishek Chaubey has worked very hard and shot the movie in the real deep locations of Madhya Pradesh. The most interesting part about the film is, it has been assisted by some Hollywood choreographer. The makers of the film left no stone unturned to come up with a storyline based on revenge. Director Abhishek Chaubey, prior to this has given major hits to the industry in the form of Udta Punjab and Ishiqiya and is set to again create a buzz from a rooted tale set in Chambal. The movie will teach the young generation, the power and importance of forgiveness. Sonchiriya will set the industry on fire on March 1, 2019.

Here are the photos from the screening event of Sonchiriya:

