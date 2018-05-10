Well, we are not for it. I mean very honestly, our thing is that we are creators right? We made a living out of that gift of God and what happens if I stop making music, original music; what will happen 10 years down the line who will you copy? So I think maybe we are so attached to those songs in a certain way and every song means something, music composer Sachin was quoted saying.

According to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, casting couch exists everywhere but people come up with their dirty ideas. On the second season of Talking Music on Saavn, a music and audio streaming service, Sachin and Jigar spoke about casting couch in the film fraternity. According to Sachin, discovering a new voice or a new lyric writer has been the main target for Jigar and him. Beat pe booty, D se dance, Afeemi and Beh chala are some of the most popular songs of the composer. The two are not fond of recreations. When asked about their opinion on remakes, Sachin said: “Well we are not for it. I mean very honestly, our thing is that we are creators right? We made a living out of that gift of God and what happens if I stop making music, original music; what will happen 10 years down the line who will you copy? So I think maybe we are so attached to those songs in a certain way and every song means something.”

Talking about the existence of casting couch, Jigar was quoted saying, “I would say (it is) everywhere. It is there, of course, nobody wants it to be there, but it has been there and it still exists, I feel. It is something I will strongly oppose and do not believe in, but at the same time, I want people to know that it is not only in Bollywood it is just everywhere and it’s absolutely disgusting. That changes the way our sound is and maybe that casting couch is really meant for bringing about new talent to focus. And I hope that it finds its true meaning. I just hope that people come off their dirty little ideas and make way for talent who focus more,” he further added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App