A new teaser for the Stephen King-inspired Hulu’s original series Castle Rock, which will air during the Super Bowl, just hit the Internet. The 10-episode show will interweave stories from the horror maestro's oeuvre, all set in Castle Rock, the fictitious Maine town where King set many of his freakiest novels. Castle Rock will premiere on Hulu sometime this summer. The show is directed by the legendary J.J. Abrams.

Stephen King is without a doubt the most respected and brilliant horror author. He has been composing from the 1970s and has unnerved ages of perusers. He additionally holds the refinement of having various adaptations of his books, novellas and short stories. A year ago, the adaptation of his novel It turned into a humongous achievement and the most elevated thriller ever. The Shawshank Redemption, in light of his novella Rita Hayworth is considered by numerous as the best film ever.

Made by J.J. Abrams, Hulu’s up and coming original Castle Rock which is said to become as big as The Handmaid’s Tale is an american psychological horror web television series which is based on the stories of Stephen King, intertwining characters and themes from the fictional town of Castle Rock. King has lived in the US province of Maine for the greater part of his life, and the vast majority of his books have been set in anecdotal Maine towns like Derry, Jerusalem’s Lot and Castle Rock. In spite of the fact that the show is named Castle Rock, there are notices of characters from all the three pretend towns in the teasers. The date of release has not been announced yet but it will come out this year.

Here is the official synopsis, “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Billy Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn. Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.”