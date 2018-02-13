All the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received a huge surprise on Tuesday evening as the filmmakers of Fanne Khan decided to reveal the first glimpse of the diva in the film. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen essaying the role of rockstar and will be sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 15, 2018.

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the big screen with Fanne Khan starring with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Produced by KriArj Entertainment, the production house took to Twitter to share the first look of the diva from the film and tweeted, “There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.. our shining star! #FanneKhan.” In the film, Aishwarya will be seen essaying the role of a musical diva, which is why her look is kept chic and modern.

In the photo, the beauty queen can be seen in an embellished military green jacket and a lacey black tank top paired with huge sunglasses and minimal makeup. Based on the first look, Aishwarya’s look in the film seems quite similar to what she had donned in the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Fanne Khan is an adaption of Belgian 2000’s Oscar nominated film ‘Everybody’s Famous’ starring Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten.

The original plot line revolves around a 17-year-old who aspires to become a pop star. When her father loses his job, he devises an interesting plan to make her a pop star by kidnapping the top singer in the country and replacing her with his daughter. Hence, it will be interesting to note whether Fanne Khan will be able to re-create a similar magic on the big screen. The film has been scheduled for a theatrical release on June 15, 2018 and will face a clash with Salman Khan starrer Race 3 at the box office.

Check out the first look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Fanne Khan: