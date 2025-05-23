Caught On Cam: Aishwarya Rai Pushes Back Dame Helen Mirren After Hollywood Icon Steps On Her Outfit At Cannes 2025

The trio posed together gracefully, although a minor incident occurred when Helen Mirren accidentally stepped on Aishwarya’s trailing cape.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet for the second time at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with a custom ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Attending the premiere of La Venue de L’avenir (Colors of Time), Aishwarya donned a striking black gown paired with a white cape featuring a powerful Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita embroidered near the neckline.

Sanskrit Shloka from the Bhagavad Gita Embellishes Aishwarya’s Cape

The standout feature of Aishwarya’s outfit was the elegant Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. Embroidered on it was the revered shloka:

“Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalaheturbhurma Te Sangostvakarmani.”

The translation reads: “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Labelling the outfit “Heiress of Clam,” Gaurav Gupta explained the gown was “a custom creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail.” He detailed how the gown was intricately hand-embroidered with bursts of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, all accented with micro glass crystals to capture the depth of the cosmos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Red Carpet Moment with Cara Delevingne and Helen Mirren

While posing on the red carpet, Aishwarya was joined by Cara Delevingne and Helen Mirren. The trio posed together gracefully, although a minor incident occurred when Helen Mirren accidentally stepped on Aishwarya’s trailing cape. The moment, however, did not deter the elegance of the event.

This year at Cannes, Aishwarya’s style has clearly leaned into her Indian cultural roots. Her first red carpet look featured an ivory saree by Manish Malhotra, which she wore with a thick streak of sindoor on her forehead—a bold and traditional statement. Her second outfit, a black gown with a Sanskrit-embroidered cape, also reflected deep cultural symbolism.

Aishwarya Rai with Cara Delevingne & Helen Mirren at Cannes 2025 pic.twitter.com/pXSImfAsf6 — senorita (@arghasrk129) May 22, 2025

Aishwarya’s fashion choices align with a growing trend among Indian celebrities to showcase their roots on international platforms.

Just days earlier, singer Diljit Dosanjh made headlines at the Met Gala wearing a custom Prabal Gurung outfit featuring the map of Punjab and Gurmukhi script embroidered on the back of his cape.

ALSO READ: Why Did Marvel Push The Release Dates Of Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars? Here’s The Truth