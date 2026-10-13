Caught On Cam | Amitabh Bachchan Refuses To Shake Female Fan’s Hand Outside Jalsa On 84th Birthday; Internet Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai home took an unexpected turn this year after a video showed the veteran actor declining a young fan’s request for a handshake. The moment, captured outside his Jalsa residence, has sparked a debate online, with some viewers questioning his response while others have defended his decision to maintain personal boundaries.

What Happened Outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa?

Amitabh turned 84 on October 11 and stepped outside Jalsa, as he traditionally does on his birthday, to acknowledge the fans who had gathered to see him. Dressed in a red kurta, the actor greeted the crowd with folded hands and waves.

However, the interaction took an unexpected turn when a young female fan tried to approach him and asked for a handshake. In the circulating video, Bachchan appears to decline the request as security personnel step in and move the fan away from him. The actor continues acknowledging the crowd before posing in front of a large garland arranged by his admirers.

Watch The Viral Video

Internet Divided Over Amitabh Bachchan’s Viral Video

The clip has drawn contrasting reactions on social media. Some users felt the actor could have spared a moment to shake hands with the fan, who had come hoping to interact with him. Others argued that celebrity status does not mean public figures must agree to physical contact, particularly when security arrangements are in place.

The discussion has also raised a familiar question about celebrity-fan interactions: where should admiration end and personal space begin? While fans often hope for a brief, personal moment with their favourite stars, celebrities may choose to keep a distance for reasons they do not necessarily explain publicly.

Bachchan has not publicly explained his decision in the viral clip. His birthday appearance, meanwhile, continued with the actor greeting the gathering before returning inside his residence.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Amitabh is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.