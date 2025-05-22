Caught On Cam: Bonnie Blue, OnlyFans Creator Who Slept With 1000 Men, Seen Getting Detained By Cops

Born as Tia Emma Billinger in 1999 in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, Bonnie Blue grew up with her parents and two half-sisters. She attended the Friesland School and originally aspired to be a professional dancer and midwife before entering the adult industry.

Born, Tia Billinger, Bonnie Blue came to limelight when she claimed of sleeping with 1,000 men in a day

British adult film star Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was recently arrested, according to a statement shared on her sister’s official Instagram account.

The post claimed she had been searched and detained by authorities. A clip accompanying the post captured an officer saying, “Stop talking until we work this out,” sparking widespread speculation online.

As of now, there is no official confirmation or details regarding the reason behind Bonnie’s arrest. Fans and followers are still waiting for a formal statement or clarification from law enforcement. The incident has caused concern among her supporters and the adult content creator community.

Bonnie Blue has been arrested today for an offence of Outraging Public Decency Advertisement · Scroll to continue Unfortunately we had to smash her back doors in pic.twitter.com/DVHwG8xs3t — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) May 22, 2025

Who Is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie shot to global fame when she claimed to have slept with 1,000 men in one day—a statement that brought her both criticism and media attention. She later appeared on mainstream platforms like ITV’s This Morning, further boosting her profile. Bonnie has also made headlines for claiming she earns £2 million per month from her content platform and hopes to reach £10 million in 2025.

Family Support: Her Father’s Reaction to Her Career

In interviews, Bonnie has opened up about her father’s response to her career in the adult industry. She revealed that although he doesn’t watch her explicit content, he does support her social media ventures and remains aware of her public persona.

Bonnie Blue has received notable recognition within the adult entertainment scene. She was nominated as Favourite Female Creator at the XMA Awards and won Favourite Newcomer at the Pornhub Awards, solidifying her place in the industry.

Bonnie’s sister ended the Instagram update by saying, “We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know.” The shared clip and ambiguous circumstances have triggered concern and curiosity among her fanbase.