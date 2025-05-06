Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened

The incident follows Vijay’s recent warning to his supporters against dangerous behavior. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport on May 1, he urged fans to stop engaging in stunts and unsafe riding to catch glimpses of him.

A new row has emerged over Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s security detail after a video from Madurai airport went viral, sparking public concern.

The footage showed one of his bodyguards allegedly pointing a gun at a fan who breached the security perimeter on May 5.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The clip, widely shared on social media, captures the moment a fan rushes toward Vijay shortly after his arrival at the airport. During the commotion, a member of his security team appeared to draw a firearm and allegedly pointed it at the fan’s head, raising concerns about excessive force and crowd control.

Insiders from Vijay’s security detail have pushed back against the criticism. They claim the guard had just stepped out of the vehicle and was in the process of securing his weapon when the fan approached unexpectedly.

“The firearm was being moved away from the individual, not aimed at him,” a source close to the team explained, adding that the action was a defensive response, not an offensive threat.

Fan Acknowledges Mistake, Denies Seeing Gun

The fan involved, identified as Inbaraj, admitted fault for breaching the security cordon. “I know I shouldn’t have rushed in,” he said. “But when they pulled me away, I didn’t notice any weapon being pointed at me.”

Vijay’s Ongoing Plea for Fan Safety

The incident follows Vijay’s recent warning to his supporters against dangerous behavior. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport on May 1, he urged fans to stop engaging in stunts and unsafe riding to catch glimpses of him.

“Please don’t follow my vehicle or perform risky actions. It really scares me,” Vijay stated. “Very soon, I’ll meet you under our party’s banner—please ensure your safety first.”

This isn’t the first time fan enthusiasm has crossed a line. A few days earlier in Coimbatore, a supporter climbed atop Vijay’s vehicle during a political roadshow, raising similar concerns over crowd management and personal safety.

‘Y’ Category Security for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Leader

In February 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted Vijay ‘Y’ category security in light of his rising political profile. The cover includes 11 CRPF officers, including trained commandos, responsible for protecting him during public appearances and controlling unruly crowds.