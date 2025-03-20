Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Apoorva Mukhija's presence sparked frustration among concertgoers after a viral video surfaced, accusing her of disrupting the audience’s experience with her phone's flashlight.

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris


Apoorva Mukhija, who gained widespread attention last month due to the India’s Got Latent controversy, was recently spotted at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris on March 18.

However, her presence sparked frustration among concertgoers after a viral video surfaced, accusing her of disrupting the audience’s experience with her phone’s flashlight.

Viral Video Shows Apoorva Recording with Flash On

A clip posted on Reddit shows Apoorva Mukhija recording herself with her phone’s flashlight on, lip-syncing and dancing in the middle of the crowd. At one point, she was also seen speaking directly into the camera.

A translated caption on the video read, “POV: We were at the concert, she was filming her music video… The security guard asked her to go to her seat, but she didn’t care… Big flash in the face.”

Audience Members Report Spat Over Flashlight

Several TikTok comments under the viral video claimed that Apoorva yelled at fellow audience members when they requested her to lower her voice while filming. Additionally, she allegedly argued with concertgoers who asked her to turn off her flashlight.

Social Media Slams Apoorva for “Embarrassing” Behavior

Once the video spread online, netizens criticized Apoorva’s actions, calling them “embarrassing” and “disrespectful.”, One user commented, “Second-hand embarrassment! We don’t claim her, respectfully.” Another wrote, “International beizzati (humiliation)!”

This isn’t the first time Apoorva Mukhija has faced backlash. She previously made headlines for her involvement in Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, where she was seen using explicit language and asking a contestant an inappropriate question.

Following the controversy, multiple FIRs were lodged against Apoorva, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others, accusing them of promoting vulgarity online. Apoorva later recorded her statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, stating that the show’s format required them to be candid and unscripted.

After the India’s Got Latent controversy, Apoorva unfollowed everyone on Instagram and has remained inactive on social media. Even when she starred in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film, Nadaaniyan, she refrained from promoting the project on her platforms.

Apoorva Mukhija

