Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On Her Met Gala 2025 Outfit

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian had an unexpected moment at the Met Gala 2025 when one of her security guards accidentally stepped on her gown, causing a minor but viral disruption.

Security Slip-Up Caught on Camera

The incident occurred as the Skims founder, 44, exited New York City’s upscale Ritz-Carlton hotel with her 11-year-old daughter, North West.

A widely-shared TikTok video captured the moment a bodyguard inadvertently trod on the flowing train of Kardashian’s custom Chrome Hearts outfit. The slip-up appeared to prompt a stern reaction from Kardashian, who was seen giving the guard a sharp glance despite her wide-brimmed leather fedora partially concealing her expression.

Kim Kardashian appears to scold security guard after he stood on her dress as she headed to the Met Gala wearing a leather hat and crocodile dress. pic.twitter.com/TlgvTDip02
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2025

“Watch Where You Step,” Kim Reportedly Tells Guard

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Kim allegedly told the guard, “Can you watch where you step?” The reality star kept her composure, flipping her hair and continuing towards the Met Gala 2025 venue despite the brief hiccup.

While North West didn’t walk the official red carpet, she made a fashionable exit from The Mark Hotel dressed in cow-print attire. The young style icon later shared behind-the-scenes moments with her mom on TikTok, showcasing their pre-event glam routine.

Kim Kardashian Dazzles in Chrome Hearts Ensemble

Kardashian wowed onlookers in a striking leather two-piece by Chrome Hearts, which featured a low-cut skirt and a backless crocodile-textured corset top. Her look paid homage to this year’s Met Gala theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” under the dress code “Tailored for You.”

Kim wasn’t the only member of her famous family in attendance. Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also graced the red carpet, wearing designer looks by Givenchy and Ferragamo, respectively.