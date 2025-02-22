Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
  Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Poonam Pandey is no stranger to controversy. Last year, she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The shocking news created a stir across the country until she later revealed she was alive, which led to widespread trolling.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey


Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey was left stunned during an encounter with the paparazzi on Friday, February 21. While she was engaging with photographers, a fan approached from behind, attempting to take a selfie with her.

As she agreed to pose for the photo, the fan unexpectedly leaned in and tried to kiss her, leaving Poonam and onlookers visibly shocked.

Is Poonam Pandey’s New Video Staged?

The moment Poonam realized what was happening, she immediately pushed the fan away. The paparazzi present at the scene quickly came to her aid, reprimanding the fan for his inappropriate behavior. A video of the incident has been circulating online, drawing significant attention.

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, several Instagram users speculated that the event was staged. One user commented, “Am I the only one who feels this is scripted? She seemed uncomfortable from the beginning, which makes me suspicious.” Another user criticized the authenticity of the situation, stating, “Her acting was quite unconvincing.”

Poonam Pandey’s Past Controversies

Poonam Pandey is no stranger to controversy. Last year, she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The shocking news created a stir across the country until she later revealed she was alive, which led to widespread trolling.

In a video statement, Poonam clarified her intentions, saying, “I am alive. I did not die of cervical cancer. Sadly, I cannot say the same for the countless women who have lost their lives to this disease. It’s not because they couldn’t do anything about it but because they were unaware of the necessary precautions. Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. Get tested and take the HPV vaccine.”

Over the years, Poonam Pandey has consistently made headlines due to her bold social media posts, controversial statements, and her tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce from film producer Sam Bombay.

