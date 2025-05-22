Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Caught On Cam: Shahid Kapoor Loses His Cool Over A Paparazzo Attempting To Secretly Film Actor On Streets

The Jab We Met actor sported a casual T-shirt, baggy denim pants, and a statement necklace. He also wore a black mask, likely to maintain anonymity. However, as he headed towards his car in a hurry, accompanied by a staff member, a paparazzo captured a video from the roadside.

Shahid Kapoor


Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently lost his temper after spotting a paparazzo attempting to secretly film him on the streets of Mumbai. The actor, who looked visibly irritated, reacted strongly when he noticed the camera pointed at him.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media, reigniting discussions about celebrity privacy and paparazzi ethics.

The incident took place on May 22, when Shahid was seen navigating the streets of Mumbai, presumably in between professional obligations.

Actor Seen Confronting Photographer With Stern Words

In the video, Shahid Kapoor suddenly stops upon spotting the paparazzo filming him. He is heard saying, “Aye bhai,” and gesturing to the photographer to stop recording. The video, later shared by the paparazzo on Instagram with the caption “Shahid Kapoor looks angry?”, has been met with mixed reactions online.

Interestingly, just minutes before this video surfaced, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was spotted exiting a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She too avoided interaction with the paparazzi, swiftly making her way to the car without stopping for photographs.

When Shahid Kapoor Scolded Paparazzi for Screaming

This isn’t the first time Shahid has addressed paparazzi behavior. Back in September 2023, Shahid attended his half-brother Ruhaan Kapoor’s wedding along with his family. As they exited their car, media personnel aggressively called for pictures, prompting Shahid to say,
“Main yehi khada hu na. Pagalo ki tarah kyun chilla rahe ho? Relax karo. Jab main gaari mein chala jaunga fir chillana – then it makes sense.”
The moment went viral, with many fans supporting Shahid’s demand for respectful behavior.

