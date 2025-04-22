Home
  • Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Paramedics responded to a medical emergency call at a hotel in Lower Manhattan, where Uzi was reportedly experiencing a health issue.

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Lil Uzi Vert


Symere Bysil Woods, better known as rapper Lil Uzi Vert, was hospitalized in New York City on Monday afternoon, according to TMZ.

The 29-year-old artist was seen being wheeled on a stretcher through a hotel lobby around 2:30 PM and was quickly transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Emergency Response at Manhattan Hotel

Paramedics responded to a medical emergency call at a hotel in Lower Manhattan, where Uzi was reportedly experiencing a health issue.

Bystanders at the scene confirmed the rapper was moved into the ambulance in the presence of security personnel, who used large black umbrellas to shield the view from cameras and onlookers.

JT of City Girls Stays Close During Scare

Uzi’s longtime girlfriend, JT, formerly of the rap duo City Girls, remained by his side throughout the ordeal. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper was said to be conscious during transport but was admitted to the emergency room, where he stayed overnight. As of Tuesday morning, he was still under medical care, according to the report.

At this time, the exact reason for Lil Uzi Vert’s hospitalization has not been publicly disclosed. Further updates regarding his condition are awaited as fans express concern over the sudden incident.

JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has been romantically involved with Uzi since 2019, although the couple kept their relationship private until making it public in 2021. Despite facing ongoing break-up rumors, the couple has maintained a strong bond.

During a 2020 interview on The Breakfast Club, JT addressed split speculations humorously, saying, “I did not….I didn’t break up with nobody.” In 2023, on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast, she praised Uzi, stating, “He’s a great man… so inspiring. No matter what he’s going through, he’s going to work.”

