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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set

WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set

A massive fire broke out on the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set at Mumbai’s Film City on October 5, with thick smoke and flames captured on video. The blaze was reportedly noticed near the nearby Hustle 5 set, while no casualties have been reported.

Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set (Image: X)
Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:10 IST

There was reportedly a major fire incident that occurred on the set of the reality television series Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 at Film City in Mumbai on October 5th. As can be seen from the video footage of the incident available online, the fire led to big flames along with thick clouds of smoke being raised from the set. As per the first reports, the fire spread up to the set of Hustle 5 which was nearby.

WATCH: What Happened On The Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set?



From the videos that have been posted from the scene, it is clear that there was a massive fire that had consumed part of the set with smoke billowing in the air. While the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, information regarding the damage is still being awaited.

The initial claims from the social media circles are that the cause might be a short circuit.

Did The Fire Spread To The Hustle 5 Set?

Initial reports suggest that the fire spread towards the nearby Hustle 5 set. However, the extent of damage to the second set has not been officially established. Reports also said that the fire was brought under control and people at the location were safe.

Were There Any Casualties In The Film City Fire?

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The incident comes just days before Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 is scheduled to premiere. The second season of the reality show is set to begin on October 10, with Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as hosts.

What Did AICWA Say About The Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Fire?



The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised serious concerns over the incident and alleged that adequate fire-safety arrangements were not in place on the set. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has demanded a time-bound inquiry into the fire and called for an FIR against the channel, producer and production house. The association has also sought action against Film City management.

These are AICWA’s allegations and demands, and the claims about the absence of fire-safety arrangements have not been independently established. The association has also urged authorities to make fire audits, on-set fire-safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for productions operating in Film City.

Further details about the cause of the fire, damage to the sets and any official response from the show’s makers are awaited.

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WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set
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WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set

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WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set
WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set
WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set
WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set
WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set

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