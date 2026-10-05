WATCH: Thick Smoke, Huge Flames As Fire Breaks Out On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set At Film City, Flames Reportedly Reach Hustle 5 Set

There was reportedly a major fire incident that occurred on the set of the reality television series Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 at Film City in Mumbai on October 5th. As can be seen from the video footage of the incident available online, the fire led to big flames along with thick clouds of smoke being raised from the set. As per the first reports, the fire spread up to the set of Hustle 5 which was nearby.

WATCH: What Happened On The Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Set?







From the videos that have been posted from the scene, it is clear that there was a massive fire that had consumed part of the set with smoke billowing in the air. While the cause of the fire has not yet been identified, information regarding the damage is still being awaited.

The initial claims from the social media circles are that the cause might be a short circuit.

Did The Fire Spread To The Hustle 5 Set?

Initial reports suggest that the fire spread towards the nearby Hustle 5 set. However, the extent of damage to the second set has not been officially established. Reports also said that the fire was brought under control and people at the location were safe.

Were There Any Casualties In The Film City Fire?

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The incident comes just days before Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 is scheduled to premiere. The second season of the reality show is set to begin on October 10, with Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as hosts.

What Did AICWA Say About The Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Fire?

Film City Fire: Negligence Has Become a Habit, and Workers Pay With Their Lives AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director Mumbai, 05 October 2026: A fire broke out around 4:00 PM today on the set of Colors channel’s reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, built inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City, Goregaon. Thousands of workers and artists work in this complex every day, and today’s fire is yet another warning that their lives are being treated as expendable. Fires in Film City are not accidents. They happen year after year, and lives are lost each time. The reason is simple: producers, channels and production houses cut corners on fire safety to save money, and nobody stops them. There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread. A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis with the following demands: 1A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set, and why no fire safety arrangements were in place. 2An FIR for negligence against the channel, the producer and the production house of the show. 3The resignation of the Managing Director of Film City, who bears full responsibility. “These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence. Every day thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law,” said Suresh Shyamlal Gupta. AICWA also urges the government to make fire audits, on-set fire safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for every shoot in Film City, with licences cancelled for any production that fails to comply. AICWA will not stay silent until the lives of cine workers are given the safety they deserve. Issued by: Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) | @Dev_Fadnavis | @ShelarAshish | @advakash | @Ashishjaisw3Adv | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @CMOMaharashtra | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 5, 2026







The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised serious concerns over the incident and alleged that adequate fire-safety arrangements were not in place on the set. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has demanded a time-bound inquiry into the fire and called for an FIR against the channel, producer and production house. The association has also sought action against Film City management.

These are AICWA’s allegations and demands, and the claims about the absence of fire-safety arrangements have not been independently established. The association has also urged authorities to make fire audits, on-set fire-safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for productions operating in Film City.

Further details about the cause of the fire, damage to the sets and any official response from the show’s makers are awaited.