Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has filed a formal complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of drug use and inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the film Soothravakyam. The complaint was lodged with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), sparking widespread discussions across the Malayalam film industry.

Allegations of Drug Use and Misconduct

Vincy had initially spoken about her unpleasant experience without naming anyone while addressing the 67th operational year of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese. She stated that she would refuse to act with anyone involved in drug use, hinting at a troubling incident she experienced on a film set.

Her comments, which quickly went viral, led to intense speculation and online debate about drug abuse within the Malayalam film industry. Following growing calls from industry bodies like AMMA, FEFKA, and the Film Chamber, Vincy formally named Shine Tom Chacko in her complaint.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vincy detailed the incidents on set. She accused Shine of attempting to fix her dress under the guise of assistance, making her uncomfortable in front of the crew. She also alleged that she witnessed Shine using drugs during scene rehearsals, describing a disturbing moment when a white substance reportedly spilled from his mouth onto a table.

“It’s one thing to indulge in these habits in personal life, but bringing it to a professional space and affecting others is unacceptable,” Vincy said in her statement.

The controversy has triggered strong reactions within the Malayalam film fraternity. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has come out in support of Vincy, demanding that the production team clarify whether an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was present on set, as mandated by law.

The Kerala Excise Department has also taken note of the complaint and may soon question Vincy to gather more details on the alleged incidents.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Shine Tom Chacko’s name has surfaced in connection with drug-related controversies. He was previously linked to a hybrid drug case in Alappuzha, though he denied those allegations at the time.

Despite knowing that taking a public stand might affect her future opportunities in cinema, Vincy has maintained her firm position.

“I don’t want to work with anyone who uses drugs and disregards the impact of their actions on others. This is a decision based on personal experience, and I stand by it,” she said.

Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid

Actor Shine Tom Chacko was reportedly caught on CCTV fleeing a Kochi hotel during a late-night drug raid, adding a dramatic twist to ongoing allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious.

The #Goodbadugly Fame Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko makes a quick exit from a hotel in Ernakulam, Kerala, as the Narcotics department conducts a raid! The CCTV footage of his escape has sparked a stir. #MalayalamCinema #ShineTomChacko #NarcoticsRaid #KeralaNews #Mollywood pic.twitter.com/B1LpT2pFcD — NK Channel (@itsnkupdates) April 17, 2025

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday, when officers from the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), acting on revelations by Vincy, conducted a targeted operation at a hotel in Ernakulam. According to reports, Shine, upon realizing the police were at his door, made a swift escape through the hotel window and was seen on CCTV sprinting down the stairs from the third floor.

The Kochi City Police confirmed that the raid was conducted specifically following Vincy’s complaint, in which she accused Shine of drug use and inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the film Soothravakyam. In a widely shared Instagram video, Vincy detailed incidents of Shine allegedly making her uncomfortable on set and being under the influence during rehearsals.

Footage of Shine’s attempted escape quickly spread across social media, triggering intense public scrutiny. The video, believed to be from the hotel’s internal security system, shows a man, said to be Chacko, hurrying down the staircase in what appears to be a frantic attempt to evade law enforcement.

While the Kerala Excise Department is reportedly preparing to question Vincy for further details, Shine Tom Chacko has yet to publicly respond to either the complaint or the alleged hotel incident.

This controversy comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry is grappling with rising concerns about drug use within its ranks. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has voiced strong support for Vincy, calling for an investigation and demanding production houses enforce mandatory Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) on film sets, as required by law.

Shine Tom Chacko, known for acclaimed performances in films such as Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Annayum Rasoolum, and Jigarthanda DoubleX, had previously faced controversy in a hybrid drug case in Alappuzha — charges he had then denied.

