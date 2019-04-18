CBBC star Mya Lecia Naylor who has feature din popular tv shows Millie Inbetween and Almost never died at the age of 16. The actor who passed away earlier today was described as a huge talent by the broadcaster after her death. The reason for her sudden demise is not known yet. Take a look at her videos inside:

BBC children star Mya-Lecia, who featured in CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, passed away earlier this month on April 7 after she collapsed, the reason for her sudden demise is not known yet. To this CBBC said she was a much-loved part of the BBC Children’s family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer, we have lost a gem and she will be dearly missed.

To announce the news of her sudden death CBBC took to thier official social media handle, in the tweet they wrote that we are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya Lecia who you know as Millie Inbetween and Almost Never has very sadly passed away earlier this month. Mya Lecia was a much-loved part of the BBC children’s family and a hugely talented actress-singer and a dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure you miss her too. Sending all our love to her family, friends, and dear ones who are going through this hard period.

To this many actors and co-actors of Mya Lecia took to their handles to share their feelings. Alice Webb, director of BBC children said that she shone so brightly both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never that it is unthinkable that she won’t be a part of our journey going forward.

Even Millie Innes shared a heartfelt post about her friend that she is devasted on the sudden demise of her co-star and that the pain of her passing is awful. Mya and I grew up together over the past five years and now that she isn’t here I am devasted and heartbroken. I will always cherish the relationship and friendship we had.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More