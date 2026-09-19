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Home > Entertainment News > CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus

CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus

India has revised its film certification guidelines for the first time since 1991, introducing updated language around creative freedom, age-based viewing, violence, substance use, sexual content and social sensitivities. The new framework also asks the CBFC to assess films as complete works rather than focusing on isolated scenes.

CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years
CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 13:39 IST

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revised the guidelines governing film certification in India, replacing the framework that had been in place since 1991. The revised guidelines were issued on September 16, 2026, under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and were listed by the ministry on September 18. The new framework retains several principles from the earlier rules while updating the language and approach around creative freedom, social change, age-based viewing and potentially harmful content.

The changes come alongside a broader update to India’s film-certification system, following the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

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What The New Guidelines Say About Violence, Drugs And Smoking

The revised framework says films should not glorify or justify violence, criminal activity or detailed methods that could encourage offences. Needless or excessive depictions of violence, cruelty and horror are also to be avoided. The guidelines also retain restrictions on portraying alcohol, drug use and smoking in a manner that glorifies or encourages consumption. Where films depict narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, the prescribed anti-drug warning is required.

The protection of children has also been specifically addressed. Content depicting children as victims, perpetrators or forced witnesses of violence, as well as child abuse, is restricted.

Sexual Content, Women And Vulnerable Groups

The revised rules state that content degrading or denigrating women should not be shown. Sexual violence should be minimised and, where necessary for the story, presented without graphic detail. The guidelines also address cruelty towards animals and the abuse or ridicule of persons with disabilities. Restrictions remain on vulgarity, obscenity and sexually suggestive or double-meaning language considered inappropriate under the certification framework.

CBFC Asked To Judge Films As A Whole

One of the notable provisions asks the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to judge a film based on its overall impact, rather than examining isolated scenes independently. The Board is also required to consider the period depicted in a film and contemporary standards relevant to the people and setting portrayed. At the same time, the guidelines state that artistic expression and creative freedom should not be unnecessarily curtailed.

The existing U/A age markers of 7+, 13+ and 16+ remain part of the certification framework. Films receiving unrestricted certification must also be considered suitable for family viewing, including children.  The revised framework therefore keeps several familiar safeguards from the 1991 rules while bringing the certification language in line with India’s current film landscape.

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CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus
Tags: cbfcIndian cinema

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CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus

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CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus
CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus
CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus
CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus
CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus

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