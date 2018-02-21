Previously known as Sexy Durga, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's controversial film 'S Durga' has been finally given a green signal by CBFC for a theatrical release. However, the censor board has also added a ruling that the film will be eligible for screening only if no other title other than 'S Durga' is used.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s controversial film S Durga has been finally shown a green signal for a theatrical release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a conversation with Quint, Filmmaker Sasidharan confirmed that the CBFC revising committee is now fully satisfied and have stated that the film is devoid of any objectionable content. However, they have also added a condition that the film would be eligible for screening only if no title other than ‘S Durga’ is used during film screenings or any promotional activities.

Controversies around the Malayalam film started doing the rounds after the film was dropped off from jury-suggested shortlisted films for Indian Panorama section at The International Film Festival of India (IFFI). As a result, Filmmaker Sasidharan took a firm stand against the jury’s decision and moved the Kerala High Court. The director had also lashed out at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on a Facebook post and stated that the organisation is currently in a bad shape. “It has become a nonsense organisation forgetting its aims. How many more years can it run the IFFK on controversies? Film festivals are not festivals actually; they are platforms of discussion, discovery and redefining concepts. IFFK needs to see the mirror and understand its bad shape now.”

After considering the plea, the Kerala High Court directed CBFC and its regional subsidiary to re-examine the film in accordance to the new rules and regulations, within a set deadline of three weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the judgment. Despite garnering esteemed awards like the Hivos Tiger Award in the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, and Golden Apricot at Armenia’s Yerevan International Film Festival in the category International Feature Competition, 2017, S Durga has been facing the brunt of censorship for long enough in India.