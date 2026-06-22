CBFC Orders 14 Changes In Welcome To The Jungle; Disha Patani And Jacqueline Fernandez Visuals Edited

Welcome To The Jungle Censorship: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the green signal for the theatrical release of Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited comedy thriller, Welcome To The Jungle. But there was a price to pay for the movie getting certification. As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked for 14 big changes in the multi-starrer before it hits theatres. The film is given a U/A 16+ certificate with the final length fixed at 164.50 minutes (2 hours, 44 minutes, and 50 seconds).

Censorship of Sensual Visuals and Bikini Scenes

The modifications which have gained the most attention are those which refer to visual exclusions in relation to the women protagonists in the movie. As per the CBFC’s official modification list, the visual exclusions were requested for sensual bikinis and close-ups in the song sequences of the film. The censor board specifically asked for the exclusion of the mentioned visual elements featuring actress Disha Patani as well as Jacqueline Fernandez. Furthermore, there was a visual which had a vulgarity in terms of the hand gesture; it was excluded and replaced by a close-up of actor Vindu Dara Singh.

Dialogue Modifications and Deletions in Welcome To The Jungle

Alongside the visual trims, several lines of dialogue were axed or heavily re-worded to remove racially insensitive remarks, political sensitivities, and crude language. The colourist dialogue “Kaala paida hua hai, koyla hai” (He was born dark like coal) was replaced with the more benign “saadah paida hua hai, namoona hua hai”. A dialogue mentioning the “Paani of Kashmir” was deleted entirely, while references to the “Gorkha Regiment” were replaced with “Tum army se ho?”. The word “General” was changed to “Officer” or “Sir” across the runtime, and the phrase “desh ki tatti” was completely deleted. Furthermore, the word “screwed” was muted or swapped in two different places, the word “andha” (blind) was replaced with “dheela” (loose), and a character dialogue reference to “Azaruddin” was changed to “Allaudin”.

When is ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Releasing?

After all the exchanges that took place with the censor board, the producers successfully delivered what was asked of them within the deadline and got their censor certificate as well. “Welcome to the Jungle” is a film which features an immensely talented cast, such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal is scheduled to be released on June 28th.

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