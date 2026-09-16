CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 members, including prominent names from the Indian film and entertainment industry such as Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan, Manoj Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Pallavi Joshi and Roopali Ganguly.
The new board has been constituted with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The reconstitution has been carried out by the Central Government under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty Among 18 Members
The reconstituted CBFC includes individuals representing different areas of the entertainment and creative sectors. The 18 members are:
- Vinod Anupam
- Manoj Joshi
- Abhishek Jain
- Ricky Kej
- Priyadarshan
- Suniel Shetty
- Hansraj Hans
- Supriya Yarlagadda
- Yatindra Mishra
- Roopali Ganguly
- Preity Zinta
- Neela Madhab Panda
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Prosenjit Chatterjee
- Pallavi Joshi
- Nishigandha Wad
- Waman Kendre
- Ramesh Patange
The inclusion of established actors, filmmakers, musicians and other creative professionals gives the new board representation from multiple areas of India’s entertainment ecosystem.
What Does The CBFC Do?
The Central Board of Film Certification is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in India under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Films intended for public exhibition in the country require certification from the CBFC.
The current certification framework operates under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The government has also been working on streamlining the certification process through the e-Cinepramaan system. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the average certification time is currently around 18 working days for feature films, against a prescribed limit of 48 working days.
Shashi Shekhar Vempati Is CBFC Chairperson
The reconstitution comes months after Shashi Shekhar Vempati was appointed Chairperson of the CBFC in May 2026. He succeeded Prasoon Joshi, who stepped down after being appointed Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Vempati’s tenure as chairperson is for three years from the date of joining.
The latest reconstitution therefore brings a fresh set of 18 members into the board while Vempati continues as its chairperson.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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