CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 members, including prominent names from the Indian film and entertainment industry such as Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan, Manoj Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Pallavi Joshi and Roopali Ganguly.

The new board has been constituted with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The reconstitution has been carried out by the Central Government under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty Among 18 Members

The reconstituted CBFC includes individuals representing different areas of the entertainment and creative sectors. The 18 members are:

Vinod Anupam

Manoj Joshi

Abhishek Jain

Ricky Kej

Priyadarshan

Suniel Shetty

Hansraj Hans

Supriya Yarlagadda

Yatindra Mishra

Roopali Ganguly

Preity Zinta

Neela Madhab Panda

Pankaj Tripathi

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Pallavi Joshi

Nishigandha Wad

Waman Kendre

Ramesh Patange

The inclusion of established actors, filmmakers, musicians and other creative professionals gives the new board representation from multiple areas of India’s entertainment ecosystem.

What Does The CBFC Do?

The Central Board of Film Certification is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in India under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Films intended for public exhibition in the country require certification from the CBFC.

The current certification framework operates under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The government has also been working on streamlining the certification process through the e-Cinepramaan system. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the average certification time is currently around 18 working days for feature films, against a prescribed limit of 48 working days.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati Is CBFC Chairperson

The reconstitution comes months after Shashi Shekhar Vempati was appointed Chairperson of the CBFC in May 2026. He succeeded Prasoon Joshi, who stepped down after being appointed Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Vempati’s tenure as chairperson is for three years from the date of joining.

The latest reconstitution therefore brings a fresh set of 18 members into the board while Vempati continues as its chairperson.