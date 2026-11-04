CBFC’s New Rules Could Change How Bollywood Makes And Releases Films: Why Filmmakers Are Worried About Titles, Costs And Deadlines

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a fresh advisory asking filmmakers to submit completed versions of their films for certification and warning that promotional titles and announced release dates will not automatically receive consideration during the process. The October 26 advisory has triggered a debate within the film industry, with directors raising concerns about production costs, marketing plans and the uncertainty surrounding a film’s identity before certification.

Signed by CBFC Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Singh, the advisory lays down instructions for producers and applicants seeking certification. It makes clear that films must be submitted in their final form, titles can be scrutinised and modified, and a planned theatrical release date will not be grounds for faster certification. The development comes shortly after the announcement of 18 new members to the CBFC board, including actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty and Pallavi Joshi, composer Ricky Kej and producer Supriya Yarlagadda.

Here is what the advisory says and why filmmakers are concerned.

What Are The CBFC’s New Guidelines For Filmmakers?

The advisory sets out requirements covering the condition of a film at the time of submission, the status of its title, the certification process and the timing of applications.

Films must be submitted in their final form

Producers have been asked to submit completed films rather than work-in-progress versions. The final print must include graphics, titles, credits, subtitles, disclaimers, background score, music and sound mix, along with applicable accessibility features such as closed captions and audio descriptions.

Applications containing incomplete prints, placeholder graphics or missing elements may be treated as non-compliant. They could face delays, be returned or be rejected.

A film’s announced title may still change

A title used in promotional material or mentioned in a certification application will not automatically be treated as final. The examining or revising committee can scrutinise it and direct a modification.

This means that a title announced through posters, trailers or other promotional campaigns may still be subject to change during the certification process.

Announced release dates will not ensure faster certification

The CBFC has clarified that a producer’s announced theatrical release date, or even a planned trailer or teaser launch, will not influence the processing of a certification application.

The board will follow the prescribed examination and review procedures. It has also stated that it will not be responsible for delays arising from filmmakers’ self-imposed release schedules.

An application will count as received only when it is complete

The date on which an application is approved as complete will be treated as its official date of receipt. This is important because an incomplete submission may not enter the examination process when the producer initially files it.

Producers have been advised to apply well in advance

The CBFC has asked applicants to account for the time required for examination, committee review and compliance with any modifications directed by the board. Producers are expected to plan their certification applications around the process rather than expect the board to accommodate a release date announced publicly.

Why Are Filmmakers Worried About The New CBFC Guidelines?

The requirement to submit a complete film has raised concerns about the financial implications of making changes after production. Director Amit Rai, known for OMG 2, questioned why the board did not discuss the proposed changes with filmmakers before issuing such instructions. Rai pointed out that filmmaking is an expensive process and redoing several elements after a film has been completed could increase costs significantly. He described the possibility of having to redo work as being similar to making a film twice.

He also raised concerns about the title provision. According to Rai, producers invest considerable time and money in establishing a film’s identity through its title and promotional campaigns. If a title is changed late in the process, filmmakers may have to rebuild that connection with audiences. He also noted that the window between certification and a film’s release is already narrow, making late changes more difficult to manage.

Honey Trehan Calls New Guidelines ‘Dictatorship’

Director Honey Trehan, whose Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj faced a prolonged certification dispute, has also criticised the advisory. Reacting to the new guidelines on Instagram, Trehan wrote: “New Guidelines shows and underlines the Cowardness & the Dictatorship in the country not the Democratic approach towards the freedom of speech.”

His comments reflect concerns about the broader relationship between filmmakers and the certification process, particularly when projects face delays or disagreements over changes.

What Do Onir And Atul Mohan Say About The CBFC Advisory?

Filmmaker Onir offered a more nuanced response. He said the guidelines do not necessarily affect independent cinema differently from commercial films, but argued that the overall certification process is becoming increasingly frustrating. Onir said asking for a complete film was fair, but pointed out that certain elements, including subtitles, are often completed at a later stage. He believes the additional requirements could make an already complicated process more difficult for filmmakers.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan, who was associated with the CBFC between 2014 and 2017, said many of the requirements had existed earlier but were not followed as strictly. However, he expressed concern about the provision that makes a film’s title subject to scrutiny until certification. He also said that producers typically plan publicity campaigns around announced release dates, and the new clarification could make those plans more challenging.

Ahmed Khan Says Filmmakers Will Have To Adapt

Not everyone has criticised the advisory. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan, whose recent directorial project is Welcome To The Jungle, said the CBFC plays an important role in the film industry and that filmmakers must work with the certification process.

Acknowledging that new guidelines can make producers nervous, Khan said the board also has reasons for its decisions. He added that filmmakers would now have to remain more prepared and attentive to the requirements.

Will The CBFC’s New Guidelines Affect Upcoming Bollywood Releases?

The advisory does not prevent filmmakers from announcing titles, releasing promotional material or scheduling theatrical dates. Instead, it clarifies that these announcements do not guarantee that a title will remain unchanged or that certification will be expedited to meet a planned release. For producers, the practical challenge is likely to be planning the certification process alongside post-production and publicity. A film may be ready for its marketing campaign, but if its submission is incomplete or the committee directs changes, the announced schedule may become difficult to maintain.

The CBFC’s position is that certification must follow the prescribed procedure, regardless of a producer’s release plans. For filmmakers, the concern is how to manage the additional uncertainty and potential costs while keeping a film’s production and marketing schedules on track.

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