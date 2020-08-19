Bollywood celebrities have welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court in the questionable death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe in the case. Read Bollywood reactions here.

There was outrage all over social media against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and Mumbai police as they were accused of having manipulated the case. Sushant supporters, friends and his fans were running campaigns on Twitter and Instagram demanding CBI probe and justice for the late actor. After today’s verdict of Supreme Court in the favour of CBI probe, people including Bollywood celebrities and Sushant’s family are welcoming and embracing the judgement.

The Supreme Court announced its judgement over a petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of Sushant’s death case to Maharashtra police, the apex court has given the case to CBI and had asked Maharashtra police to handover all the pieces of evidence to the CBI.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had welcomed the verdict of the top court in the case of Rajput’s death. He took it to Twitter to say that the Supreme court has directed CBI to investigate Sushant’s death. He prayed for truth to always prevail.

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team tweeted on her behalf that humanity has won. They congratulated all the SSR warriors, for the first time Kangana felt such a strong force of collective consciousness.

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti who had been running campaigns on social media seeking justice for her brother expressed gratitude to God and wrote in a tweet that their prayers have been answered by God, but it was just the beginning, the first step towards truth. She added that she had full faith in CBI.

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Kriti Sanon who is rumoured to have date Sushant Singh Rajput in the past and a close friend of Sushant, took it to twitter to say that the past two months had been extremely restless with everything being so blurry, supreme court’s order to let CBI investigate Sushant’s case was a ray of hope that truth would finally shine. She further said that everyone shall have faith, stop speculating and let CBI do their work now.

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Television actor Ankita Lokhande who had openly supported the CBI probe demand in the case of Sushant’s death shared a post on her twitter handle and wrote that justice is the truth in action, ‘truth wins’.

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020