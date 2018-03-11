Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has defended the actor and slammed the reports of him spying on her. In a long Facebook post, Aaliya stated that the duo is very disturbed by the reports that have been going rounds since yesterday. She added that her husband's only fault is that he speaks the truth. Talking about the CDR controversy, the actor's wife said that the truth will be out soon.

After Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui slammed the reports of him spying on his estranged wife in the CDR controversy, the actor’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has defended him in a long Facebook post and stated: “Because of his celebrity status, he has been made a soft target.” Aaliya wrote, “Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada.”

Aaliya stated that her husband’s only fault is that he always speaks the truth but instead of trying to understand his point of view, he is accused of being guilty. “Nawaz ka dosh sirf itna tha ki wo sach ko sach bolte hain. Unke andar kahin koi jhooth nahi. Lekin bajaay unhein samjhne ke, unhein galat thahra diya gaya. Further talking about their relationship, she stated that for the world he is a celebrity now but for her he is the same Nawaz he had been 15 years ago, “Mera aur Nawaz ka rishta 15 saal puraana hai. Jab Nawaz kuchh bhi nahi the. Ek chhote se ghar se shuru hui hamaari prem kahaani mein kai utaar-chadaav rahe. Magar ek lambe relation ke baad aakhir humne shadi kar li,”

“Nawaz ne bhi career ki bulandiyon ko chhoo liya. Jo thodi bahut kami thi, wo hamaare do bachchon Shora aur Yani ke janm ne poori ho gai. Nawaz duniya ke liye aaj ek celebrity hain lekin mere liye Wo aaj bhi wahi Nawaz hain, jo 15 saal pahle the. Mujhe Nawaz ki hamesha se jo achchhi baat lagi, wo hai unka khule vicharon ka hona. Unhein jitna apna space pasand hai, dusron ko bhi wo utna hi space dete hain aur iska sabse bada example hai hum dono ka dharm,”she said.

Addressing the CDR controversy, Aaliya dismissed the allegations and stated that the truth would be out soon. “Rahi baat, CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya.” Expressing his anger on his official Twitter handle, Nawazuddin had earlier tweeted, “Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust.”

Kal se media mein jo bhi news chal rahi hain, usey dekhkar Nawaz ke saath, main khud hairaan hoon. Pichhle kai samay se… Posted by Aaliya Siddiqui on Saturday, 10 March 2018

