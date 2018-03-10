Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed reports of him spying on his estranged wife after being summoned in the CDR case. The actor expressed his anger on his Twitter handle and tweeted that he is disgusted by the questions posed by media about some random allegations on him. On the work front, Nawazuddin is currently prepping for his upcoming biopic on late founder-president of Shiv Sena- Bal Thackeray.

After being summoned by the Thane police on Friday in relation with Call Data Record (CDR) case, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed the alleged reports of him spying on his estranged wife. Expressing his anger on his official Twitter handle, Nawazuddin tweeted, “Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust”

Thane police are probing the case in which private individuals through detectives manage to illegally source confidential call records of people they were interested in. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhi had revealed in a statement: “Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana informed the police that advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them,” The authorities further revealed that they found conversations in which the lawyer Rizwan Siddique seeks the CDR of the actor’s wife in phones confiscated from the accused.

India’s first female private detective Rajani Pandit along with 11 other detectives have been arrested in the past one month due to their involvement in the CDR racket. On the work front, Nawazuddin is currently prepping for his upcoming biopic on the late founder-president of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film will talk about many aspects and incidents that happened in Bal Thackeray’s life including the 1993 Mumbai Riots. Earlier this week, the actor had shared a shared a photo with the frame of the leader, current Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and politician turned writer Sanjay Raut to announce that he has started prepping for his next.

