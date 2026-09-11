Celeb Crime Throwback: Malayalam Actress Was Assaulted Inside Moving Car, Dileep Was Accused Of Conspiracy – 9 Years Later, Here’s What Happened

The 2017 assault case involving a Malayalam actress, Bhavana Menon, remains one of the most closely followed criminal cases in the Indian film industry. On February 17, 2017, Bhavana was allegedly abducted while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi and sexually assaulted inside a moving vehicle. The assault was also allegedly recorded.

Actor Dileep was later named as the eighth accused in the case, with the prosecution alleging that he was involved in a larger conspiracy behind the attack. However, after a lengthy trial, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted Dileep in December 2025, while convicting six other accused.

What Happened In The 2017 Malayalam Actress Assault Case?

According to the prosecution case, Bhavana Menon was travelling towards Kochi when she was intercepted. She was allegedly forced into another vehicle and assaulted inside it. The incident allegedly involved multiple accused and the assault was recorded on a memory card.

The case became even more high-profile after Dileep’s alleged connection to the conspiracy emerged. He was arrested in 2017 and spent time in custody before being released on bail. The actor has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Why Was Dileep Acquitted?

In December 2025, the trial court acquitted Dileep of the conspiracy charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the alleged larger conspiracy against him beyond reasonable doubt. Six other accused, including Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, were convicted of offences including kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and gang rape. They were sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for gang rape, along with concurrent sentences for other offences.

The detailed judgment also raised questions about aspects of the investigation and the handling of certain digital evidence.

Where Does The Case Stand Now?

Dileep’s acquittal is not the final word in the case. The Kerala government challenged the trial court’s verdict before the Kerala High Court, seeking reconsideration of the acquittals and enhanced punishment for the convicted accused. The High Court admitted the state’s appeal in June 2026. Appeals filed by the convicted accused are also pending.

Separately, the survivor has sought a fresh probe into the alleged unauthorised access to the memory card containing visuals of the assault. The matter has also reached the Kerala High Court.

The case therefore remains legally active, with the High Court set to examine the trial court’s findings and the appeals before it.