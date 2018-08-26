Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon recently shared an adorable picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the post, the actor has shared a heartfelt message for her sister Kriti Sanon. The picture has been doing the rounds on Internet as it has garnered over 240,224 likes on the social media.

The much-awaited festival of the year is finally here. Raksha Bandhan, the day that celebrates the brother-sister bond with the sister tying a sacred thread on the wrist of his brother who in return promises her to protect her from every adversity. Like everybody else, the B-town is also busy celebrating the festivals with their siblings, however, actor Kriti Sanon has come up with a special message for her sissy Nupur Sanon. The diva recently shared a heartfelt post through her Instagram handle, which is too adorable to handle.

In the post, Kriti thanked sister Nupur who has sent her a Rakhi and her favourite sweet ‘Kaju Ki Barfi’ all the way from Gwalior. With the hashtag #SistersCanAlsoProtect, the actor is promoting the new-age Rakhi. Donning a pink salwar-kurta with green dupatta, the actor is striking in the picture.

It is too hard to take your eyes off the beauty as the actor is looking amazing with the cute Rakhi tied on her wrist. The picture has been doing the rounds on Internet as it has garnered over 240,224 likes on the social media.

Main🖤💥 @kritisanon A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More