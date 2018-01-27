Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the industry right now. Known for her stellar performances in Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Highway and Kapoor & Sons, she has diversified her performances since her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Her following is increasing day by day and she has successfully crossed names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to gain 20 million followers on Instagram.

The Bollywood industry is full of young talent right now who are reinventing cinema as we know it. The fraternity is moving on full throttle on the talent of names like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, while these actors are constantly producing pieces of art, there is one name that is coming out on top, Alia Bhatt. This actress who made her debut alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year has come out as one of the most talented actresses we have seen in a long time.

Alia Bhatt has reinvented herself in every movie and has grown heaps since her first movie in 2012. She has done everything from girl next door to a drug addict in the last 6 years. While her time in the industry is just beginning, she has so far has worked in Udta Punjab with Shahid Kapoor, Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan and was applauded by audiences and critics for her performance in Highway. She was last seen in Badrinath ki Dulhaniya alongside Varun Dhawan and will next hit the screens in movies like Raazi, Brahmastra, Gully Boy, Aashiqui 3 and Shuddhi which are all slated to come out this year making this a big year for her career.

Alia Bhatt has a huge following both on and off social media and that was recently proven when she hit 20 million followers on Instagram and joined the list alongside Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who have both crossed 21 million followers and crossing big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Here are some of her most like images on Instagram:

twinning & winning 💪🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST