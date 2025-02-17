Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Mexican singer and songwriter Paquita la del Barrio, famous for her bold rancheras and boleros that criticized sexism, has passed away at the age of 77.

Mexican singer and songwriter Paquita la del Barrio, famous for her bold rancheras and boleros that criticized sexism, has passed away at the age of 77. The news of her passing was confirmed through a statement on her official Instagram account, leaving fans mourning the loss of an artist who made a lasting impact on Mexican music.

“It is with deep pain and sadness that we confirm the sensitive death of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’, in her home in Veracruz, a unique and unrepeatable artist, who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music,” the statement read. “In this moment of great pain, we ask in the most respectful manner all the media and public opinion to give us space and understanding so that her family can live their mourning in privacy and peace.”

A representative of the artist confirmed to Billboard Español that she died of a heart attack while sleeping.

A Career That Spanned Over Five Decades

With a career lasting more than 50 years, Paquita la del Barrio became an icon of Mexican popular music. She gained fame with songs such as “Tres tiempos te engañé,” “Rata de dos patas,” and “Las rodilleras”—tracks known for their strong messages against male dominance and infidelity.

Her contributions to Latin music were recognized throughout her career. In 2011, she received the Billboard Regional Mexican Music Award “La Voz”, and a decade later, in 2021, she was honored with the Billboard Latin Music Award for Artistic Lifetime Achievement.

From Humble Beginnings to Stardom

Born as Francisca Viveros Barradas in Veracruz, Mexico, Paquita discovered her talent at an early age, performing at school events. In the 1970s, she formed the duo Las Golondrinas with her sister Viola. She later launched her solo career with her debut album, El Barrio de los Faroles, in 1984.

Since then, she recorded over 30 albums and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. Some of her other famous songs include “Las mujeres mandan”, “La última parada”, “Me saludas a la tuya”, “Soltero maduro, chiquito”, and “Hombres malvados.”

Success on the Billboard Charts

Paquita la del Barrio made a significant mark on the Billboard charts. She placed eight albums on the Top Latin Albums list and had two songs featured on Regional Mexican Airplay—“Piérdeme el respeto” and “Si yo fuera varón.” Additionally, her song “Pobre pistolita” appeared on the Tropical Airplay chart.

Personal Life and Legacy

Paquita was married twice, first to Miguel Gerardo and later to Alfonso Martínez. She was a devoted mother to her three children. Beyond her personal life, she remained an influential figure in the fight against gender inequality through her music.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Latin music. Fans and fellow artists continue to honor her legacy, celebrating the fearless voice that challenged societal norms and empowered women through song.