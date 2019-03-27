The biggest blockbuster of the last year, Sanju has been winning big at the award ceremonies owing to the remarkable performances of the leading actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been winning big at the award functions bagging the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Sanju.
Slipping into the skin of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor impersonated the mannerisms, accent, and behaviour of the actor under the impeccable guidance of director Rajkumar Hirani, creating a split image of the veteran Superstar on screen. Acknowledging the efforts of immersing himself into the character, Ranbir Kapoor won the best actor award at Zee Cine Awards as well as Filmfare.
Vicky Kaushal emerged as the breakthrough actor after his splendid performance as Kamli in Sanju. Bringing to screen the heartwarming bond between two best friends, Vicky Kaushal’s Kamli soon became the parameter to define friendships. Awarding the perseverance of the young actor, Zee Cine Awards and Filmfare touted Vicky Kaushal as the Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju added yet another blockbuster to the filmmaker’s credit. Tracing events from Sanjay Dutt’s life, Sanju has emerged as the most successful biopics of all time in India.
Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju opened at a staggering number of 34 crores and minted the lifetime collection of over 342 crores.
Some of the other winners of the 64th Filmfare awards are as such-
Best Film- Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles
Critics Best Film- Andhadhun starring Tabu, Ayushman Khurana in lead roles
Best actor male- Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Critics Best actor Male- Ayshmann Khuranna for Andhadhun
Critics best actor in leading role Male- Ranveer Singh for Padmavati
Best actor female- Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Critics best actor in a leading role (female)- Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Best director- Meghna Gulzar for Raazi
Best Actor in Supporting Role (male)- Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Music album- Sanjay Leela Bhansali- Padmavati
