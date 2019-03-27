Filmfare Awards 2019 awarded some of the best celebrities of the year who have won the hearts of millions of fans with their amazing performance, movies, scripts and songs. The movie Sanju which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role bagged the Best actor male award, as well as Vicky Kaushal, also bagged the best supporting actor male award for his performance in Sanju.

Celebrations galore for team Sanju as performances get awards

The biggest blockbuster of the last year, Sanju has been winning big at the award ceremonies owing to the remarkable performances of the leading actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been winning big at the award functions bagging the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Sanju.

Slipping into the skin of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor impersonated the mannerisms, accent, and behaviour of the actor under the impeccable guidance of director Rajkumar Hirani, creating a split image of the veteran Superstar on screen. Acknowledging the efforts of immersing himself into the character, Ranbir Kapoor won the best actor award at Zee Cine Awards as well as Filmfare.

Vicky Kaushal emerged as the breakthrough actor after his splendid performance as Kamli in Sanju. Bringing to screen the heartwarming bond between two best friends, Vicky Kaushal’s Kamli soon became the parameter to define friendships. Awarding the perseverance of the young actor, Zee Cine Awards and Filmfare touted Vicky Kaushal as the Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju added yet another blockbuster to the filmmaker’s credit. Tracing events from Sanjay Dutt’s life, Sanju has emerged as the most successful biopics of all time in India.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju opened at a staggering number of 34 crores and minted the lifetime collection of over 342 crores.

Some of the other winners of the 64th Filmfare awards are as such-

Best Film- Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles

Critics Best Film- Andhadhun starring Tabu, Ayushman Khurana in lead roles

Best actor male- Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Critics Best actor Male- Ayshmann Khuranna for Andhadhun

Critics best actor in leading role Male- Ranveer Singh for Padmavati

Best actor female- Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Critics best actor in a leading role (female)- Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Best director- Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

Best Actor in Supporting Role (male)- Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Music album- Sanjay Leela Bhansali- Padmavati

