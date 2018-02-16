With two CBI cases registered against him, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizing gold and diamond worth Rs 5,100 crore during searches and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) rejecting his “vague offers”, Nirav Modi’s case does not seem to get any better in the near future. But before it all hit the fans, his jewellery was worn by many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities and here are some of those names.

While the country is still trying to wrap its head around the fact that a scam of Rs. 11,00,000 crore actually happened, the culprits are probably sipping whiskey in Switzerland. Jeweller Nirav Modi along with two other jewellers was able to commit fraud against Punjab National Bank for more than the above-said amount and have since disappeared from the country. Nirav Modi is a famous jeweller who is known for his intricate yet modern designs in diamond jeweller randing from five lakhs to crores. He has opened multiple stores around the world and has made an impact on the diamond market.

While all was well and good for him after the news of the scandal broke, the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels, Priyanka Chopra has parted ways with them over non-payment of dues and according to reports Sidharth Malhotra who starred in the advertisement alongside Chopra might just do the same. While a lot is being said about the scam committed by him, before everything the fans, his jewellery was everywhere and if you think it was only Bollywood celebrities who sported them, you could not be more wrong. Nirav Modi jewels have been worn by big names like Dakota Johnson, Viola Davis, Sarah Paulson, Kate Upton and Taraji P. Henson at major award shows like the Screen Actor’s Guild Award and the Golden Globes Awards as well.

Take a look at all the celebrities that were seen in Nirav Modi’s jewellery:

Lisa Haydon

Yvonne Strahovski

Liu Shi Shi

Dakota Johnson

Taraji P Henson

Rosie Whiteley

Jacqueline Fernandez

Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra

Kajol

Kate Upton

Olivia Munn