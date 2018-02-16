While the country is still trying to wrap its head around the fact that a scam of Rs. 11,00,000 crore actually happened, the culprits are probably sipping whiskey in Switzerland. Jeweller Nirav Modi along with two other jewellers was able to commit fraud against Punjab National Bank for more than the above-said amount and have since disappeared from the country. Nirav Modi is a famous jeweller who is known for his intricate yet modern designs in diamond jeweller randing from five lakhs to crores. He has opened multiple stores around the world and has made an impact on the diamond market.
While all was well and good for him after the news of the scandal broke, the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels, Priyanka Chopra has parted ways with them over non-payment of dues and according to reports Sidharth Malhotra who starred in the advertisement alongside Chopra might just do the same. While a lot is being said about the scam committed by him, before everything the fans, his jewellery was everywhere and if you think it was only Bollywood celebrities who sported them, you could not be more wrong. Nirav Modi jewels have been worn by big names like Dakota Johnson, Viola Davis, Sarah Paulson, Kate Upton and Taraji P. Henson at major award shows like the Screen Actor’s Guild Award and the Golden Globes Awards as well.
Take a look at all the celebrities that were seen in Nirav Modi’s jewellery:
- Lisa Haydon
- Yvonne Strahovski
- Liu Shi Shi
- Dakota Johnson
@DakotaJohnson is a sight to behold in the exquisite #NIRAVMODI Luminance Cascade Earrings and Embrace Bangles at the 75th @GoldenGlobes.
- Taraji P Henson
Actress @tarajiphenson dazzled in the Luminance Necklace at the @theacademy awards. The scintillating #NIRAVMODI high jewelry creation has been honored with the Best Red Carpet Moment of the Year award at @townandcountrymag's first-ever Jewelry Awards.
- Rosie Whiteley
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Priyanka Chopra
- Kajol
- Kate Upton
- Olivia Munn
- Viola Davis and Sarah Paulson
@violadavis and @mssarahcatharinepaulson were all smiles in #NIRAVMODI jewels at the @sagawards. Viola Davis wore the #NIRAVMODI Grand Celestial Necklace while Sarah Paulson chose to dazzle in the #NIRAVMODI Jasmine Earrings and Mughal Bi-pass Cuff.