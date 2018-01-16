Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen flaunting similar attire in the upcoming episode of TV show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. The duo will be seen wearing matching blacks suits. Shah Rukh was happy to meet Vikas and even asked to click a picture with him. The episode titled Pursuit of Happiness will feature Vikas talking about his childhood days and how he overcame the problem of misaligned legs to become famous globally.

It was a dream come true moment for celebrity chef Vikas Khanna when he flaunted the same look as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an upcoming episode of popular TV show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. The duo was seen donning matching black suits and white shirts while shooting for the episode titled Pursuit of Happiness on the set of the show. Shah Rukh was awestruck after seeing Vikas wearing the same attire and hence asked him for a photograph as a memory.

Shah Rukh, who is seen as the host of the Star Plus show, was happy when he saw Vikas. After finding out that the two of them are in the same attire, Shah Rukh said: “Wow, we are twinning, I would like to keep this day as a memory and would definitely take a picture with you in this”. On the show, Vikas will give an inspirational speech on he was born with misaligned legs, but still managed to become one of the best known chefs around the world.

“I was born with misaligned legs. I went through a lot of struggle before undergoing a treatment in Delhi. The kitchen was my temple. I used to work with my Beeji,” Vikas, who appeared on the show to promote his book titled UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals, said. He added: “During my childhood days people used to call me langada (cripple). But those voices were never heard in the temple.

On the show, Vikas also revealed that he has gifted his book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dalai Lama. Besides him, the episode, which will be aired on January 21, will also feature actor-director Danish Hussain, anthropologist Sarovar Zaidi, a software engineer named Supriya Joshi and Dr. Raj Raghunathan, an award winning professor of Marketing at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.