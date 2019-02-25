Celebrity Cricket League 2019: Bhojpuri bombshell and popular dancer Shubhi Sharma on Monday shared a photo of the team Bhojpuri Dabanggs featuring Manoj Tiwari and and Dinesh Lal Yadav on her Instagram account ahead of Celebrity Cricket League 2019.

Celebrity Cricket League 2019: The much-awaited Celebrity Cricket League 2019 is around the corner and it is one of the most awaited events of the year in which various celebrity cricket teams play against each other and we all know that when cricket and entertainment come together, it is a pure treat for the audience. The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2019 will have teams like Bhojpuri Dabanggs which will have actors like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, among others, Karnataka Bulldozers, Mumbai Heroes, Telugu Warriors, Punjab De Sher and Bengal Tigers.

The Celebrity Cricket League 2019 will kick-start from February 27 and ahead of the event, Bhojpuri actress Shubho Sharma shared a photo of the Bhojpuri Dabangg team and shared the picture of Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Sonu Soon, among others. The event will be held at Chandigarh sector 16 stadium. Seems like even Shubhi Sharma is very excited for the event just like all cricket and film fans. Shubhi Sharma is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars.

The much-anticipated Celebrity Cricket League 2019 will have actors like Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Manoj Tiwari, Sonu Sood, among many others.

