Celina Jaitly Says She Left Austria With One Suitcase Amid Divorce Battle, Names Lara Dutta As Witness

Actor Celina Jaitly has revisited the circumstances surrounding her separation from Austrian businessman Peter Haag, saying she had pleaded for an amicable split but was unable to reach an agreement. In a recent social media post, she also named actor Lara Dutta, former reality TV personality Dimpy Ganguli and several others as people who, she said, had witnessed her dedication to her family and children.

Celina Jaitly Recalls Receiving Divorce Notice Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

Celina said she returned to Mumbai on October 12, 2025, with a ticket booked on a credit card and one suitcase containing files and her late mother’s saree. She described leaving Austria as one of the most difficult decisions of her life.

Recalling September 2025, the actor claimed she had been driven to a post office believing she was collecting a gift for the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary. Instead, she said, she received a divorce notice.

Celina further alleged that during their first hearing, a judge gave the couple time until November to work towards an amicable separation. She claimed she appealed to Haag to resolve their differences for the sake of their children and her brother, but was directed to speak to his lawyers. She also alleged that she was told to work as a cleaner if she could not afford legal fees. These are claims made by Celina in her social media post.

Why Celina Jaitly Named Lara Dutta, Dimpy Ganguli

In her post, Celina named Lara Dutta among the people she considers witnesses to her role as a mother. She said Dutta had been a frequent visitor when their families were living in the UAE and that their children were born about a month apart.

She also mentioned Dimpy Ganguli, whom she described as a neighbour in Dubai, alongside medical professionals, school community members and neighbours from Austria. Celina said these people could speak to her involvement in her children’s lives and her commitment to her family.

The actor also alleged that she faced restrictions concerning her finances and access to her children after the separation. She claimed she had no access to Austrian accounts and discovered attempts to sell assets she owned before marriage. She further alleged that her contact with her children was severed after she went to court over her premarital assets. These claims have not been independently established by the social media post.

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag’s Divorce Case

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in Hyderabad in 2010. The couple had twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017. One of their younger sons, Shamsher, died after birth due to a heart condition. Their three surviving children are currently at the centre of the custody dispute described in Celina’s posts.

Celina filed for divorce in a Mumbai court in November 2025. She has previously made allegations of domestic violence and raised concerns about access to her children. The dispute remains a legal matter, and her allegations should be understood as her account of the ongoing proceedings.