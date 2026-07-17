Celina Jaitly Says Trauma ‘Broke’ Her, Not Made Her Strong; Pens Emotional Note While Missing Her Sons

Actor Celina Jaitly has once again opened up about the difficult phase she has been navigating in her personal life. Amid her ongoing legal battle with estranged husband Peter Haag and separation from her children, the actor shared a deeply emotional Instagram post, saying the pain she has endured did not make her stronger but left her shattered. Sharing an old video of herself spending time with her children, Celina wrote on the clip, “I never thought broken pieces could be shattered until I saw my heart. Miss you, my 3 sons… I wait for divine intervention to have you 3 back again in my life!”

‘Trauma Did Not Build Me, It Broke Me’

In a lengthy caption, Celina reflected on the emotional toll of the past few years. She revealed that while many people describe her as “strong”, her strength did not come from the trauma she experienced. “People call me strong. But pain and trauma did not make me strong. They broke me, over and over again, until I had no choice but to learn how to heal myself,” she wrote.

The actor added that every time she believes she is beginning to recover, painful memories return, forcing her to start the healing process all over again. She described stepping away from the noise around her not to escape reality, but simply to survive it. Celina further wrote that trauma stole parts of her life that she can never reclaim. According to her, the resilience people admire today comes not from suffering itself, but from repeatedly choosing to heal despite it.

A Difficult Personal Chapter

Celina has been vocal in recent months about the challenges in her personal life. She has publicly spoken about her separation from her husband Peter Haag, legal proceedings related to alleged domestic abuse, being away from her children, and concerns over her brother, who was reportedly detained in the UAE. The actor has frequently used social media to share updates and speak about mental health, resilience and motherhood, with many fans extending messages of support.

What’s Next For Celina Jaitly?

On the professional front, Celina is preparing for her return to films after a long hiatus. The former Miss India, last seen in Thank You and Shrimathi in 2011, recently announced her comeback with Sister Nibedita, marking her first film in over a decade. While she looks forward to a new chapter in her career, her latest post highlights that her biggest hope remains reuniting with her children.